Several youngsters have drawn the attention of Jurgen Klopp while with the first team in pre-season.

Their return to youth football won’t be a relaxed one, though, as Everton visit the Academy for a Premier League 2 opener.

With more than just three arbitrary points to play for, the mini-derby is normally a bruising encounter.

This season, unusually, the under-21s’ first match will be against the Toffees, and will set the tone for the early part of the campaign.

Liverpool will host at 7pm (BST) on Monday, August 14, the day after the seniors get the real Premier League underway.

This means Ben Doak, who is now clearly viewed as an exceptional talent by Klopp, might not be involved.

Liverpool youth players on Singapore pre-season tour: James McConnell (18 years old), Calum Scanlon (18), Ben Doak (17), Jarell Quansah (20), Melkamu Frauendorf (19), Lewis Koumas (17), Bobby Clark (18)

The likes of James McConnell, Calum Scanlon and Jarell Quansah should play as they now become key to Barry Lewtas‘ under-21 setup.

Bobby Clark is another who could feature.

He is arguably the most talented of Liverpool’s academy midfielders, and was touted for a loan move last season.

That didn’t happen, but he has since continued to showcase his fantastic vision and ability to play incisive passes to forward players.

With midfielders thin on the ground for the first team, McConnell has also had plenty of game time.

The central midfielder is used to playing under-18 football, but will surely be promoted this season after impressing Klopp and co. on the other side of the training complex.

One man who wasn’t on Liverpool’s trip to Singapore was Conor Bradley.

He stayed at home to nurse a minor injury issue, This Is Anfield understands, but should be back fit for the new season.

Having won Bolton’s player of the year award last season, and being Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s only backup, it is likely his appearances for the under-21s will be few and far between.

Last season, Liverpool finished second to Man City in the Premier League 2 – a familiar story, we know.

But, they will feel confident of going one better if the team isn’t disrupted by loans and injury.

A victory over Everton would be the perfect way to kick their campaign off with a feel-good factor.