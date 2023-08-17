A crazy week for Liverpool took yet more turns with Anfield’s stadium contractors filing for administration, while a new signing is imminent and Curtis Jones has picked up an injury.

There’s never a dull day where Liverpool are concerned!

Game goes ahead, but significant Anfield update…

Just two days before Liverpool’s first home game of the season the construction company responsible for the new Anfield Road Stand has filed for administration.

The Buckingham Group are responsible for the expansion and delays already meant completion was pushed back until mid-October, and even that now looks to be in doubt.

Liverpool released a statement to confirm Saturday’s game against Bournemouth will still take place, despite the notice to appoint administrators.

Capacity has been reduced to 51,000 and it appears it will stay that way for the foreseeable with plenty of work still to be done on the interior and exterior of the stand.

The hope is Liverpool can find a quick solution as to not follow in Fulham‘s footsteps, who have seen their stadium project delayed by over two years – they too worked with Buckingham.

Longing for the day it is complete!

3 things today: Endo, Endo…and more Endo!

If you’ve somehow missed the news, the signing of Wataru Endo is imminent and the move has been described as “a dream of his” – though, Stuttgart aren’t too pleased he’s leaving

A new name means we want all the insight we can get, and our Q&A with a Bundesliga commentator shed a light on why Endo has “all the tools” for Liverpool

Klopp hinted he wanted to add experience back into his side and his pre-season comments make sense in light of the arrival of the 30-year-old defensive midfielder.

Jones’ injury & Doucoure interest

Crystal Palace are “bracing themselves” for Liverpool to follow up on their interest in Cheick Doucoure, who is said to be a “primary target” – they won’t let him go on the cheap! (The Guardian)

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures for October are locked in, with the Merseyside derby moved to an early kickoff – Jurgen will be thrilled…

Curtis Jones is not expected to be available for Bournemouth‘s visit on Saturday with what This Is Anfield understands is a swollen ankle – far from ideal!

Latest transfer chat from elsewhere

Chelsea hit what feels like their first roadblock this summer, missing out on Michael Olise – Palace have considered making a formal complaint over their conduct (The Guardian)

Liverpool and Man United have both “called again” to remain informed about Ryan Gravenberch, though Bayern maintain he’s not for sale – he’s not a No. 6 either… (Fabrizio Romano)

Back to Chelsea, because they haven’t spent nearly enough this summer, they are looking at Forest’s Brennan Johnson – at this point, why not? (The Guardian)

Video of the day and match of the night

The more we hear of Endo the more it feels like this could be a shrewd signing by the club.

Our chat with Bundesliga commentator Dan O’Hagan only cemented this thought.

We may have to get used to live football on Thursday nights soon, so Hearts’ Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg is available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 7.45pm (BST) if that piques your interest.

Enjoy your Thursday evening, Reds! Only two more sleeps until Liverpool are back at Anfield.