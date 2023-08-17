Liverpool’s first home game of the season against Bournemouth will take place this weekend despite the development’s contractor entering administration.

News came on Thursday morning that the Anfield Road Stand’s construction company, The Buckingham Group, had filed a notice to appoint administrators.

A Liverpool FC Spokesperson said:

“Buckingham Group has made us aware that it has filed for a notice of intention to appoint administrators. This filing does not impact the planned opening of the new Anfield Road Stand’s lower tier on Saturday for the match against Bournemouth. “Following the successful test events earlier this week, Liverpool City Council’s building control team issued a safety certificate to operate the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand and we look forward to welcoming supporters to Anfield for our first Premier League home game of the season against Bournemouth. “We will work with Buckingham Group on the planned phased opening of the remainder of the new stand and will continue to keep supporters updated on arrangements for future games. “Specifically, our intention is to update all supporters who have a ticket for Aston Villa match at the earliest opportunity.”

This Is Anfield understands that all construction workers and tradespeople were ordered off site at Anfield on Thursday morning.

Buckingham have also been responsible for the building of Fulham FC’s new Riverside Stand, but that project is now over two years delayed.