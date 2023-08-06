There was a memorable league debut for one Liverpool loanee while another was forced to wait to get his competitive season up and running.

Several Liverpool loanees have been in action in recent days as the 2023/24 season got underway for some over the weekend.

It was an afternoon to remember for Harvey Davies as he registered the first professional appearance of his career for Crewe in their 2-2 home draw against Mansfield on the opening day of League Two.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper signed a 12-month deal in June to end speculation that he could be set for a step up in responsibility for the Reds this season.

His side came from 2-0 behind to take a point from their first clash of the season and Davies took to Instagram to mark his “league debut” for the club.

Elsewhere, Calvin Ramsay was left out of the Preston North End squad in their 1-1 away draw to Bristol City due to lack of match fitness according to manager Ryan Lowe.

Lowe added that the full-back is in contention to start in the EFL Cup tie with Salford on Tuesday as he bids to make a competitive return from the knee injury he sustained in February.

Fabio Carvalho registered 45 minutes for RB Leipzig as they cruised to a 3-0 friendly win over Las Palmas, while Owen Beck got his Scottish Premiership season underway with a 90-minute outing as his Dundee side drew 1-1 at home to Motherwell.

James Balagizi was forced to watch on from the bench as his Wigan side picked up a 2-1 away win at Derby, while Adam Lewis suffered a 3-0 defeat with Newport County away at Accrington Stanley.

