Following reports of an £111 million agreement with Brighton, Jurgen Klopp has now publicly confirmed a deal is agreed for Moises Caicedo.

It is not often the case that Klopp will discuss transfers before they are finalised, which may make his comments on Friday morning more intriguing.

Opening his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea, the manager confirmed the club had agreed a deal with Brighton for Caicedo.

That deal has seen the Reds beat Chelsea to the march, with an £111 million outlay breaking the British transfer record as the player heads for medical on Merseyside.

“First and foremost, I got told that I can confirm the deal with the club is agreed,” Klopp told reporters.

“We want the player.”

Klopp was then asked why Liverpool are able to sanction the nine-figure signing of Caicedo when a similar deal for Jude Bellingham broke down earlier in the summer.

“What changed? We are a club which doesn’t have endless resources,” he replied.

“Some things we didn’t expect to happen this summer, Hendo, Fab, that we didn’t think about, when that happened we gave it a go.”

The manager remained cautious with the deal not official yet, using a German phrase to warn: “Don’t praise the day before the night.”

He was directly questioned on whether Caicedo was due for a medical on Friday morning, as is widely reported, but he refused to confirm.

“It’s nothing I can really say about that, that’s the truth,” Klopp insisted.

“Let’s do it step by step. Let’s see what happens in the next hours or days, then we have enough time to talk to about that.”