Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a knock to the ankle during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, but Jurgen Klopp hopes he avoided injury.

Alexander-Arnold produced a hit-and-miss display as the Reds sealed their first win of the season, but was forced off in the second half.

Joe Gomez took the right-back’s place in the 75th minute, with physios providing immediate treatment in the dugout.

Liverpool were able to take all three points at Anfield, but a setback for Alexander-Arnold left supporters worried ahead of the trip to Newcastle next week.

The 24-year-old was seen hobbling away at full-time with ice strapped his left ankle, but speaking in his post-match press conference Klopp gave a hopeful update.

“I hope so,” he said when asked if the player was OK.

“He told me now he got a kick. That’s pretty painful, but as far as he felt it, it didn’t twist or whatever – it was a kick.

“That’s why we changed then, but I hope he will be fine.”

Given his importance to not only the side, but the entire system it is built around, any injury for Alexander-Arnold would be a major blow.

The likes of Wataru Endo or even Kostas Tsimikas may be trialled in the hybrid role, but there appears no player as well equipped to perform it.

Fortunately, there are six days between the win over Bournemouth and the trip to Newcastle, with hopes that Liverpool’s No. 66 can recover in time to start at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, there was no mention of an injury for Luis Diaz despite late fears, while the manager hinted at an appeal over Alexis Mac Allister‘s red card.