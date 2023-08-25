There is plenty to catch up on after Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-Newcastle press conference.

Konate a “doubt” vs. Newcastle

There were positive and negatives for Klopp to report in his press conference.

In the injury department, Ibrahima Konate “is a doubt,” while Curtis Jones and Thiago will miss out. The duo should return to training on Monday.

The good news is that Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit following the knock he picked up last weekend.

What all this means for the Newcastle game is that we may see Liverpool play more conservatively than in the first two fixtures.

With Joe Gomez or Joel Matip to play on the right-hand side of defence, Alexander-Arnold may be more constrained in his ability to drift inside.

Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have apologised to a young player after ‘inadequate’ failings in the academy’s support system – if you have a few minutes, the full report is well worth a read, here

This Is Anfield understands Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie would jump at the chance to join Liverpool – he could cost up to £60 million

Crystal Palace are demanding £70 million for reported Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure, according to the Evening Standard – a bit steep for someone with one year of Premier League experience, but that seems to be the case for every target these days

Andre, who has been subject to a reported bid from Liverpool, scored in Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores quarter-final last night – a move this window is now very unlikely with the club wanting win the competition

3 things from the press conference:

Klopp reassured fans that Salah is “100 percent” focussed on Liverpool admid interest from Al-Ittihad – can’t see him going anywhere this summer

The boss said ideally he’d had more centre-backs and we “need to be lucky with injuries” – a slightly worrying thing to hear two games into the season

Wataru Endo came in for praise, with the boss saying he “looks a really good player” and that he’s set a “marker” with his performance vs. Bournemouth

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Spanish FA President, Luis Rubiales, held an astonishing press conference in which he refused to step down after the controversy surrounding his conduct Spain’s Women’s World Cup winners

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is set for a £35 million move to Monaco – this is despite interest from Chelsea and Internazionale

Ex-official Mike Dean admitted to not making a huge VAR call because the referee was “a mate” – saying what we all suspected really

Video of the day and match of the night

Here is Klopp reaffirming that Salah isn’t going anywhere.

Match of the night is Chelsea vs. Luton in the Premier League.

The game kicks off at 8pm (BST) and is live on Sky Sports Premier League.