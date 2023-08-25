Jurgen Klopp has insisted Mohamed Salah is “100 percent” committed to Liverpool after reports emerged of interest from a Saudi club.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been splashing the cash this summer, already taking two of Liverpool’s midfield veterans.

Salah’s name has never been too far away from being linked to a move, despite his agent only recently rubbishing any such suggestions.

And Thursday saw fresh reports of interest from Al Ittihad, but This Is Anfield’s David Lynch reported that Liverpool have not received any approach and would rebuff any that did come.

So, as one would expect, Klopp was asked about his No. 11 as he fronted the press ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

And one of the key lines to emerge is that the Egyptian is “100 percent” committed to Liverpool.

“It’s a bit different to talk about media stories, nothing to talk about from our point of view, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player,” Klopp insisted.

“There’s nothing there, if there would be something, the answer would be no,” he said emphatically.

“My life philosophy, or one part, is to think about the problem when I have it, it’s enough time then, but there is absolutely nothing at the moment.

“If there’s something coming up I don’t know, then I’d have to think about it. But if there would be something, it would be no.”

An emphatic statement from Klopp that was said with a wry smile throughout, the reports clearly of some entertainment to the Liverpool boss with his No. 11 here to stay.