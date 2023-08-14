★ PREMIUM
2RFP2CK Sheffield, UK. 04th Aug, 2023. Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia during the Sheffield Wednesday FC vs Southampton FC EFL Championship Match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, United Kingdom on 4 August 2023 Credit: Every Second Media/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans “frustrated” by £60m fee but Romeo Lavia “going to be special”

With Liverpool agreeing a £60 million deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, supporters have been left torn on the fee involved.

Following the breakdown of their pursuit of Moises Caicedo, who is now poised to join Chelsea following a medical on Monday, the Reds have returned for Lavia.

The Guardian and Sky Sports are among those to report that a £60 million fee has been agreed with Southampton, though a transfer is not yet certain.

Chelsea are also interested in Lavia, who will leave St Mary’s this summer, with there a chance the same situation plays out as Sunday’s opponents vie for the same targets.

News of Liverpool’s deal for the 19-year-old comes after three unsuccessful bids that began in the last week of June, and suggests the club will pay £10 million over Southampton‘s previous asking price.

That has left fans divided over the potential move – though the prospect of Lavia joining is still an exciting one.

 

Some see the £60m fee as desperate…

“Why pay £50M for a player when you can mess around for a month lowballing the owning club, then panic when another club exceeds the asking price, and end up paying £10M more than the owning club originally wanted …”

666templar in the comments.

 

Others are still happy to see the deal get done…

“This may be an unpopular opinion: I prefer Lavia over Caicedo by a wide margin.

Younger (I know, 2 years younger)
Cheaper buy
Lower wages
HG
Will be molded by Kloppo
Wants to be here – this to me is huge.

Yes, Caicedo is probably the better player at this minute but given the contact he has with Macca and Thiago he is going to be washing dirt off in the shower next to midfield elite.

This kid is going to be special before the end of the season.”

Scott Richmond in the comments.

 

While some are now worried about another Caicedo situation…

It is certainly a situation Liverpool have rarely found themselves in in recent years, with the operation under Michael Edwards and Julian Ward much slicker.

But with the club’s recruitment structure in limbo – sporting director Jorg Schmadtke remains on a flexible contract – fans may need to adapt their expectations.

A move for Caicedo was bold and showed Fenway Sports Group are willing to break the bank for a midfielder, but with that falling through, Lavia represents a strong alternative.

