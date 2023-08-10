A potential compromise could allow Liverpool to secure the signing of Andre this summer in a deal which would see the player join the squad in January.

The Brazilian has emerged as a potential target for the Reds with the squad still lacking a recognised defensive midfielder.

Liverpool have had three bids rejected by Southampton for Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea reported to have submitted an improved offer for the 19-year-old on Wednesday evening.

It is not entirely clear whether Andre is viewed as an alternative or in addition to a potential Lavia signing, but his involvement with Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores has added complications given that the next round of fixtures are scheduled just days before the English transfer deadline.

Brazilian outlet Globo have claimed that there is a possibility of a middle ground in the negotiations which would enable Andre to complete his Copa Libertadores campaign and join the Reds in the January window.

Liverpool are said to still be ‘monitoring’ Andre’s situation, with Fluminense understandably reluctant to lose one of their key players while attempting to win the competition for the first time.

It is not uncommon for South American players to move to Europe in January, with the corresponding fixture schedules across the two continents often not lending themselves to summer business.

Reports last week suggested that Liverpool are working on “multiple solutions” in terms of midfield reinforcement, with both Lavia and Andre seemingly still on the table.

The Reds also appear to have entered the race for Moises Caicedo according to the latest news, although many fans question whether the Ecuadorian is simply being used as a negotiating tactic in the Lavia talks.

A January move for Andre could make long-term sense for Jurgen Klopp, but Liverpool unquestionably need a more immediate option with the start of the Premier League just days away.

Stamford Bridge awaits this weekend with the Reds currently needing to find a No. 6 from within for the opening game.