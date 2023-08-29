Mohamed Salah has eased concerns over a potential departure by sharing photos of him spending his “day off” in the capital.

The Egyptian has been linked with a move to join Fabinho at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, but those rumours are yet to be reliably reported.

Liverpool insisted last week that the forward was not for sale, with Jurgen Klopp echoing those sentiments in his pre-Newcastle press conference.

On a rare day away from the AXA Training Centre, Salah took a trip to London and shared some pictures of him being a “tourist” in the Big Smoke.

The 31-year-old appeared to be spending little time entertaining the recent stories as he tweeted: “Being a tourist in London on my day off.”

Being a tourist in London on my day off. pic.twitter.com/QD88PjGPqH — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 29, 2023

The post will have been warmly received by any fans who have allowed themselves to be swept up in the noise surrounding Salah’s future.

There had been stories that a medical with Al-Ittihad was scheduled to take place following Sunday’s meeting with Newcastle, but that certainly looks a strange place to conduct a medical test!

The Egyptian still has two years remaining on his current deal, with his agent Ramy Abbas recently distancing his client from the rumours.

Abbas tweeted earlier this month: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Fans have naturally been worried about the reports, despite the questionable credibility, with Salah having scored 187 goals in 308 appearances for the Reds since arriving in 2017.

The Reds have already lost two of their midfielders to the Saudi Pro League exodus after Jordan Henderson joined Fabinho by ending his 12-year stay on Merseyside with his move to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

The reality is that Liverpool will have no interest in letting a player of Salah’s importance leave with such a limited amount of time to find a replacement.

The transfer deadline for Saudi clubs to make signings doesn’t come until September 20, but the English window in which the Reds could replace Salah shuts this Friday.

Whether a concrete approach from the Middle East comes this summer remains to be seen, but Salah appears to be hell-bent on achieving more history at Anfield having recently overtaken Steven Gerrard on the club’s all-time goalscorers list.