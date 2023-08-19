Mo Salah has finally claimed Steven Gerrard’s record as his own, moving fifth in Liverpool’s all time scoring charts with No. 187 vs. Bournemouth.

A new season means more records for the No. 11 to break.

The latest has seen him overtake the former captain in the record books, moving outright fifth in the charts with his 187th goal for Liverpool and the first of the campaign.

It is remarkable feat by the Egyptian, who has amassed the tally in 306 games – now allowing him to set his sights on club legend Billy Liddell, in fourth with 228 strikes.

Surpassing Gerrard is certainly impressive, with Salah’s rise up the charts one of a myriad of records he has under his belt since joining the club in 2017.

The 30-year-old’s incredible feats at the club also include him being the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt, in 1965/66, to score 20 league goals for a third successive season – now to see if he can make it four in a row.

We know Salah keeps tabs on all the records available to him, and surpassing Gerrard will not have escaped him, having consistently stated he wants to “score more goals and break more [records].”

Here’s to many, many more from the Egyptian King!

