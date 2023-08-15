Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has not been the subject of an approach from Saudi Arabia, despite some reporting of such on Tuesday.

It was claimed that Al-Nassr, the club that has Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane among its squad, had made an approach for Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper.

However, This Is Anfield can confirm that no such approach has been made to Liverpool, and even if one was the club would swiftly reject it.

Indeed, the Reds’ No.1 is happy on Merseyside, where he has a contract until 2027.

Alisson has made 232 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma five years ago this summer, establishing himself as a key player and one of the club’s all-time greatest goalkeepers.

Last season saw Alisson voted as the Liverpool supporters’ player of the year.

It was a campaign that saw the 30-year-old record his 100th cleansheet with the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp commenting: “His performances speak for themselves. If you know him, he is a better person than a goalie and that is already difficult. Ali should be really proud of that.

“I can’t wait to see the next 100.”

Alisson and his family are very happy on Merseyside and have no plans to leave the club.