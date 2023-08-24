Keep reading for your round-up of the latest Liverpool news as the Reds prepare for their match against Newcastle on Sunday.

Al-Ittihad interested in Salah

Well, who isn’t?

Rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia have been ongoing this summer, but they’ve picked up pace again today.

After various Saudi outlets reported interest, This Is Anfield confirmed that Liverpool are yet to be approached.

We also understand that the Reds would resist attempts to poach Mo Salah in the final days of the window.

Salah’s agent has already rubbished rumours of him leaving Liverpool this summer and Dejan Lovren also spoke out today.

In response to a post detailing the reports on Salah’s proposed deal to join Fabinho at Al-Ittihad, the Croatian replied with a ‘stop lying’ gif.

I think it is fair to say there is no need to worry about this one happening, for this year at least; Liverpool insist he’s not for sale.

Latest on Liverpool FC

Pep Lijnders has revealed on the Training Ground Guru Podcast that it was his plan to change Liverpool’s system – he even bet his salary on Alexander-Arnold’s role paying off!

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s shooting is better than all but “five players in the last 50 years,” according to Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi – that is some claim!

Liverpool goalkeeper Luke Hewitson, who went on loan to Stalybridge Celtic just days ago, pulled off a brilliant 97th-minute save to help his team win 1-0 in the eight tier of English fotoball – not a bad way to endear yourself to the fans!

In the transfer market…

This Is Anfield understands several clubs have acquired about taking Tyler Morton on loan for the season – he recently returned to training after injury

The Reds have completed the double signing of Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo, from Leicester and West Ham respectively, bolstering their academy ranks – they should be involved in the under-18s this year

Liverpool target Andre is “happy” about the Reds’ interest but is “100 percent focused” on Fluminense right now – they play the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final on Friday morning

Latest chat from elsewhere

Aymeric Laporte and Gabri Veiga have become the latest players to move to the Saudi Pro League – the latter is just 21 years old!

Chelsea have made yet another signing, bringing in 18-year-old Deivid Washington from Santos – just the £17.2 million this time

Everton had another bad day as MSP Sports Capital withdrew from talks about taking a minority stake in the club – they just can’t catch a break at the moment

Video of the day and match of the night

Have a watch of this clip talking about Szoboszlai’s impressive start at Liverpool and how he could be an upgrade on Jordan Henderson.

You can watch the full shows on This Is Anfield‘s YouTube channel here.

Match of the night is the first leg of Hacken vs. Aberdeen as the Scottish side aim to make it into the Europa League group stage for the first time since 2007.

That game is only available on Aberdeen’s Red TV, but Hearts’ UEFA Conference League play-off vs. PAOK is on normal tele – you can watch that on BBC Scotland or the iPlayer.

Aberdeen kick off at 6pm (BST) while Hearts are on at 7.45pm.