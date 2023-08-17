The search for a defensive midfielder took a surprise turn on Wednesday evening with the news that the Reds were closing in on Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo.

Things progressed quickly after Liverpool were reported to have made contact over the availability of the Stuttgart and Japan captain, with the midfielder already looking set for a move to Anfield.

Various fees have been reported for the midfielder, who has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga side.

German reporter Florian Plettenberg has cited a £17 million figure with a further £4.3 million in add-ons.

It represents reasonable value in the current market and Endo could provide Liverpool with some of the experience lost with the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Behind Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister is currently the squad’s second-oldest midfielder aged just 24, which may alleviate some of the concerns raised by those who raised eyebrows at the player’s profile.

Talks to complete the transfer are already said to be at an advanced stage, with the midfielder’s medical reportedly set for Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano reported that personal terms were agreed with the player “within a few hours” for what would be a “dream” move to Liverpool for the 30-year-old, with no word yet on contract length.

It is a move that no supporters saw coming and a player that very few knew much about prior to the reports, but the Reds finally look to be edging closer to a much-needed No. 6 signing.

Failed pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have piled pressure onto the club to secure a defensive midfield specialist, something that the squad currently lacks despite the season already being underway.

Fabinho‘s departure last month intensified the need for recruitment and it now appears that confirmation of the summer’s third arrival is just around the corner.

Fans will be hoping that Endo’s arrival will be complemented by a younger name at the heart of midfield, with the likes of Andre, Cheick Doucoure and Florentino Luis all still linked.

We may not have to wait long to see the Japanese international in a Red shirt, with quick progress already being made into securing the deal.