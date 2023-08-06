Who is and who isn’t available for Liverpool vs. Darmstadt

Liverpool will round off their 2023/24 preparations against Bundesliga side Darmstadt at Deepdale, with a side likely to closely resemble the lineup for the opening Premier League game.

The Reds return to English soil after summer trips to Germany and Singapore, with the start of the competitive action just around the corner.

The players returned to training at the AXA on Saturday, with Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic among those in full training – a very welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp told us that there were no fresh injury concerns immediately following the friendly defeat to Bayern Munich, with new signing Alexis Mac Allister removed at the interval as a precaution after picking up a slight knock.

It leaves the manager with almost a full quota of options as his side close in on their season opener at Stamford Bridge, with only a couple of ongoing issues to contend with.

Let’s take a look at who will be available and who could miss out for Liverpool vs. Darmstadt.

Alexis Mac Allister (knee) – should be available

– should be available Conor Bradley (unknown) – unknown

– unknown Thiago (hip) – unsure – now back in training

– unsure – now back in training Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) – unsure – now back in training

The big news is that Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic, who remained at home during the squad’s trip to Southeast Asia to work on individual fitness programmes, are now back in full training, as revealed by This Is Anfield.

We could, therefore, see their first minutes of pre-season. Klopp will likely be keen to give Thiago some playing time in particular.

Elsewhere, the boss provided a positive update on the fitness of Mac Allister after the meeting with the Bundesliga champions, insisting “he could have played on” after a knee-on-knee collision.

Still, that could make the Argentine a doubt for this one.

Melkamu Frauendorf was an unused substitute in the last game but he remains available for selection, while Jarell Quansah came off the bench in Singapore and could feature if called upon.

Conor Bradley‘s fitness status is unknown after he missed the Singapore trip due to a minor issue.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Darmstadt

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Quansah

Midfielders: Jones, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Thiago, Bajcetic, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak, Frauendorf, Koumas