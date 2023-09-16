Several players excelled in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory away to Wolves on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah‘s brilliance again shining through.

The Reds were back in Premier League action after the international break, looking to avoid what look like a banana skin at Molineux.

They were dire in the first half, however, falling behind to Hwang Hee-chan’s opener and barely improving until half-time.

Liverpool responded well after the break, thankfully, as goals from Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and an own goal created by Harvey Elliott turned the game on its head.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

According to the overall ratings, Salah (8.0) was Liverpool’s best player against Wolves, as his influence shone through yet again.

The 31-year-old registered two assists at Molineux, taking his overall goal contribution tally for Liverpool in the Premier League to 201.

TIA’s Henry Jackson described Salah as “one of the best players of his generation,” while the Echo‘s Ian Doyle said his “value was underlined” in the second half.

Jarell Quansah (7.4) and Robertson (7.4) took the joint runners-up spot, following standout displays from both.

The former impressed on his full Liverpool debut, not looking out of place while others around him struggled early on, being called “composed” by Goal’s Harry Sherlock.

Meanwhile, Robertson scored the all-important second goal on a day in which he captained the Reds, and FotMob noted that he completed 92 percent of his passes.

In third place was Dominik Szoboszlai (7.1), who overcame a poor start to enjoy a massive influence, leading to Jackson labelling him as a “wonderful footballer.”

As for Liverpool’s most disasppointing performer on the day, it was Alexis Mac Allister (4.2) who easily got the dreaded lowest rating.

The Argentine was all over the place after being on international duty at high altitude, and Doyle claimed that he had an “asbolute shocker” before being hooked at half-time. Klopp later admitted to making a mistake by naming him in the XI.

Liverpool’s next game comes in the Europa League away to LASK on Thursday evening (5.45pm UK), as the Reds get their European campaign up and running.