LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, October 31, 2022: Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Calvin Ramsay facing long-term injury layoff as right-back returns to Liverpool

Though it was described as “nothing major” back in August, Calvin Ramsay is now facing “another couple of months” out with his injury at Preston.

Ramsay has not played a competitive game at senior level since his first start for Liverpool, which came in the win over Derby in the League Cup.

That was in November, with surgery then required on a serious knee injury in February, ending his maiden campaign at Anfield early.

Having arrived from Aberdeen with undiagnosed back issues, Ramsay only featured eight times across first team and U21s last season, and the decision was made to loan him out for 2023/24.

But the right-back then suffered an injury prior to the start of the season at Preston, with manager Ryan Lowe explaining last month that he could be facing “six to eight weeks” out.

At the time, Lowe insisted it was “nothing major,” dismissing rumours of an early return to Liverpool, but he has now revealed Ramsay is set for a longer layoff.

“He’s still out and probably will be for another couple of months,” Lowe told reporters on Thursday.

“At the moment he’s back at Liverpool doing his rehab there. When he’s fit and ready, he’ll be back with us.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 22, 2023: Liverpool's injured player Calvin Ramsay seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It serves as another blow for Ramsay, who may have hoped, given his initial timeframe for recovery, to be nearing a return to training within the next fortnight.

Instead, it appears as though the 20-year-old will not be involved for Preston until at least November, which will mark a year since his last senior game.

His return to the AXA Training Centre for rehabilitation is not uncommon, with loanees out with long-term injuries typically taking in their recovery work on Merseyside.

In Ramsay’s absence, Brad Potts has been an ever-present at right wing-back for Preston in the Championship.

North End, who have a strong relationship with Liverpool, are unbeaten in their opening five games and on a four-game winning streak.

