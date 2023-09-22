Your final Liverpool news overview of the week brings a certain managerial position that won’t go away and all of the West Ham build-up ahead of Sunday.

Klopp still a “top candidate” for Germany

The German FA still consider Jurgen Klopp a “top candidate” for the national team role, with new boss Julian Nagelsmann having only been handed a short-term role.

As is often the case when the Germany managerial job becomes vacant, Klopp’s name was linked to the position following the sacking of Hansi Flick earlier this month.

Nagelsmann was appointed to replace Flick having himself been sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this year, but his new deal only lasts until next summer.

Despite having found a replacement, BBC Sport‘s Constantin Eckner believes there is still optimism that Germany can tempt Klopp into taking over the role in the near future.

Klopp’s contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2026 and, frankly, we’re not interested in hearing any speculation to the contrary!

3 things today: Bowen doubt & Elliott motivation

Jarrod Bowen could miss this weekend’s clash for West Ham at Anfield as he nurses a virus

Liverpool have confirmed a new deal to give its historic training ground at Melwood a new name

Harvey Elliott is keeping “what Liverpool means” in his mind as he continues to battle for his place in the team

Kaide Gordon has suffered a further injury setback, but it’s not all bad news for the youngster

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp has revealed that his medical staff instructed him to substitute Stefan Bajcetic in what was his first appearance for the side since March

Arthur Melo has said he was “really looking forward” to playing for Liverpool before injury curtailed his loan spell at Anfield

Former Reds defender Andre Wisdom has signed for sixth-tier Warrington Town three years after being stabbed during his spell at Derby

What else is going on?

Erik ten Hag has insisted Jadon Sancho’s future depends on the player. It’s looking like another expensive mistake at Old Trafford, what a pity! (Manchester Evening News)

James Maddison has said there is “something in the air” at Tottenham ahead of the North London derby, must be the smell of Yorkshire puddings! (Sky Sports)

Julio Enciso and Sam Kerr have been nominated for the Puskas Award, our vote would have gone to Billy Koumetio! (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

In case you missed it, here’s the boss reacting to a satisfactory – if not wholly convincing – 3-1 victory over LASK.

The weekend’s football begins with a Championship clash between Birmingham and QPR for those interested!

All of the coverage is live on Sky Sports Football and the game gets underway at 8pm (BST).