It is perhaps the greatest place on Earth, even if we are somewhat biased, but Anfield and its surrounding areas have plenty to offer outside of the 90 minutes of football.

There is nothing quite like L4 on a matchday. The buzz in the air, the sense of anticipation and the warm feeling of togetherness.

As one of the most widely-supported clubs on the planet, Liverpool have fans all over the globe and are cheered on by millions more than just those inside the stadium for every home game.

If you are planning to visit Anfield for the first time, be it on a matchday or otherwise, you will quite rightly want to make the most of your experience.

Here, we take a look at 10 things you need to do when you visit the home of the Reds for the first time.

1. Visit the murals

In the past few years, the streets around the ground have become lined with murals that pay homage to club legends past and present.

Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are just some of the players to have been immortalised in paint, providing fans with a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to their heroes and a perfect photo opportunity.

You can find our full map of all the murals in the area below, as well as our comprehensive guide here.

2. Get a pie from Homebaked

A busy spot on matchdays, Homebaked Bakery is a hugely popular place to get a bite to eat whenever you are in the area of the stadium.

Situated on the corner of Oakfield Road and Donaldson Street, just a stone’s throw away from the Kop, Homebaked is a perfect place to pick up a pie or a pasty on your way to the ground and help support the wonderful work the business does for the local community.

Find out more about Homebaked here.

3. Touch the This Is Anfield sign

An iconic part of the stadium’s history, fans can follow in the footsteps of their heroes by touching the famous This Is Anfield sign as they head through the tunnel.

As part of the club’s stadium tour, visitors to Anfield can make the same walk as the players from the changing room to pitchside, tapping the sign first installed by the great Bill Shankly on the way through.

4. Head to the city centre

No matter what day of the week, Liverpool city centre is always a vibrant place to be with plenty to see and do.

Located just a short taxi or bus journey from Anfield, the heart of Liverpool has everything you need for food, drink or general sightseeing.

If you have enough time, it is a particularly good place to swing by a few hours before kick-off if you are fortunate enough to be visiting Anfield on a matchday, as the atmosphere usually begins to build from early in the afternoon.

5. Visit the Champions Wall

Trophies are an integral part of the club’s identity and fans can soak up some history by taking a trip to the Champions Wall just outside the stadium.

The wall features all of the major trophies won by Liverpool since 1892 and is situated on the side of the club shop right next to the corner of the Kop and Main Stand.

Hopefully, there are a few more updates to the Champions Wall in the next couple of years!

6. See the six European Cups in the LFC Museum

Staying on the subject of the club’s identity, Liverpool have become synonymous with continental success and have won more European Cups than any other British side.

Separate to the stadium tour mentioned earlier, the museum offers fans the chance too see the club’s silverware in all its glory and look back at Liverpool’s unique history.

You can see all six of the Reds’ European Cup trophies up close and have your photo taken with the biggest prize in club football.

7. Soak up the atmosphere in the local pubs

Should you be lucky enough to get your hands on a ticket for matchday, you will have no shortage of establishments to choose from for a pre-match drink.

The Sandon, The King Harry and The Grove are among our favourites, but you cannot go wrong with any of the pubs near the stadium to feel the pre-match excitement.

8. Do the Anfield abseil

For those comfortable with heights, or those looking to conquer their fears, you can now abseil down the side of the stadium from the top of the Main Stand!

It may not be for everyone, but the experience offers incredible views across the city and the opportunity to see Anfield like very few have seen it.

9. Take a photo under the Shankly Gates

The famous gates have been difficult to access while the Anfield Road development has been taking place, but by the start of next season fans will be able to walk over to the Shankly Gates and enjoy them in full glory.

The gates were installed in 1982 to pay tribute to one of the most significant men in the club’s history and spell the words “You’ll Never Walk Alone” across the top.

It is another excellent place to get a picture when making your first trip to Anfield and will look even more impressive with the brand new Anfield Road Stand alongside it.

10. Pay your respects at the Hillsborough Memorial

Fans visiting Anfield for the first time can find the Hillsborough Memorial along the side of the Main Stand and pay their respects to the 97 fans who lost their lives at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

Previously based at the Anfield Road End, the memorial was relocated to allow the stand to be expanded and placed within a stretch of path renamed 97 Avenue to honour the victims.