LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Publicity stunt,” “Saudi games” – Liverpool fans on £150m Mo Salah bid

Following the huge story that Liverpool have rejected a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, fans have understandably had plenty to say.

News broke on Friday afternoon that the Reds had turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia in a deal that would have been worth a guaranteed £100 million with a further £50 million in add-ons.

It comes after days of speculation and rumoured interest in the forward from the Middle East, with some believing that the bid has been used purely as a publicity stunt.

Whether Al-Ittihad make a further approach remains to be seen but the subject has certainly given fans something to ponder.

Some have argued that the money is simply too good to turn down for a player heading towards his twilight years.

Others refuse to believe that any money is worth losing your star player so late in the window, with no realistic time to find a replacement.

Here is what Liverpool supporters have had to say following the rejected bid.

 

Too good to turn down?

 

Still plenty to offer…

“I think if this bid comes in earlier in the window they would accept it. And to be honest it’s a good deal for a 31 year old. But there’s zero chance of getting a replacement in in the time left. They will still want him next season!”

Neil Guerin on Facebook

 

Are Al-Ittihad simply playing games?

“The only reason we did not sell was we could not buy anyone with that cash in few hours and had to wait till January. Saudis will come back in January. They know Salah wants the move.”

Neil Guerin in the This Is Anfield comments

