Following the huge story that Liverpool have rejected a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, fans have understandably had plenty to say.

News broke on Friday afternoon that the Reds had turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia in a deal that would have been worth a guaranteed £100 million with a further £50 million in add-ons.

It comes after days of speculation and rumoured interest in the forward from the Middle East, with some believing that the bid has been used purely as a publicity stunt.

Whether Al-Ittihad make a further approach remains to be seen but the subject has certainly given fans something to ponder.

Some have argued that the money is simply too good to turn down for a player heading towards his twilight years.

Others refuse to believe that any money is worth losing your star player so late in the window, with no realistic time to find a replacement.

Here is what Liverpool supporters have had to say following the rejected bid.

Too good to turn down?

He's 31 if it gets to silly money I don't know how we can turn it down Last day or not – remember what the Coutinho money did for us in the long term.

I love the fella but if 200m came in for Salah it would be hard to say no

I'd only accept selling Salah if we got two big signings in like what happened with Torres. Now that would be fun as long as one of them wasn't Andy Carroll 🤣

I'd accept 220M for Salah if it means we get mbappe and: – Nike covers 70% of his wages

– Stays a minimum of 3yrs

– There's an anti-PL clause in his contract

– His release clause is 250m+ — 26 (@_wingplay) September 1, 2023

Mo salah has been one of the best weve seen at the club but £150m is a ridiculous offer at this stage of his career and if there was a world class player we could replace him with I'd say take it but there isn't and we can't afford to lose him without a ridiculous replacement.

Still plenty to offer…

How much do you sell Salah for? or is it not even worth considering at this stage? I doubt Liverpool could reject £200m at the start of the window. but I wouldn't even accept that now

For a league who are spending money with feckless abandon, that is a laughably derisory offer for one of the Premier League's best players in Mohamed Salah

Even for 200m I won't sell Salah now. Simple as ?

"I think if this bid comes in earlier in the window they would accept it. And to be honest it's a good deal for a 31 year old. But there's zero chance of getting a replacement in in the time left. They will still want him next season!" – Neil Guerin on Facebook

Wouldn't even accept £200m. Salah worth far more to us than any amount of money this season.

I think there is an argument that a 31 year old Mo Salah is not the same as a 31 year old Thiago for example. Salah can be a top player for another 5 seasons, if he wants to.

Are Al-Ittihad simply playing games?

PR stunt. They knew Liverpool would never accept that on deadline day.

Why would they need to make a bid for Salah in the 'final hours' of the PL transfer window when their own window is open for another week? Liverpool wouldn't be signing a replacement either way. They have a week to 'blow Liverpool's socks off'.

The ownership links between Newcastle and the Saudi Pro League leave PIF open to accusations of disruptive self-interest by trying to sign so many #LFC players. More stringent regulation of multi-club ownership would prevent PIF sporting integrity being questioned in this manner

If the Saudis really wanted Mo they'd have bid on the first day of the window. Massive publicity stunt.

The Saudis have had all summer to go for Salah. Going today makes it unlikely Liverpool can spend the money even if they agreed a deal, potentially helping their other project, Newcastle. At the very least they disrupt a rival's star player and get themselves some attention.

“The only reason we did not sell was we could not buy anyone with that cash in few hours and had to wait till January. Saudis will come back in January. They know Salah wants the move.” – Neil Guerin in the This Is Anfield comments