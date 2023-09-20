Liverpool are on their way to Austria and Jurgen Klopp has named a strong 23-man squad to meet LASK, it comes after the manager reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

23 Reds on the plane – including Mo and Doak

The Reds’ European campaign kicks off at LASK on Wednesday evening (5.45pm UK kick-off) and after 25 players trained in the afternoon, 23 boarded the plane.

There was no Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is eyeing a return against West Ham – the Echo‘s Paul Gorst has stated his chances are currently rated as ’50-50′.

Thiago was also not present as his rehab from hip surgery continues, but Ben Doak is in line for minutes on Thursday.

Travelling squad: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Matip, Konate, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Doak, Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Jota

Of the 25 players who were pictured in first-team training, it was goalkeeping duo Adrian and Fabian Mrozek that did not board the plane, with the travelling squad as expected.

Klopp has insisted he will not be ‘experimenting’ and his travelling party certainly backs that up, but we expect to see the likes of Doak, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo in the XI.

3 things today: Reds prepare for LASK

25 Reds trained at Kirkby in the afternoon and there were plenty of smiling faces, as you can see from these brilliant training photos

But who makes it into Liverpool’s starting XI in Austria, we present two possible options here that include rotation but remains a strong side

And ahead of the first-time meeting, here is 10 key things to know as Klopp aims to be the first Liverpool manager to 50 European wins, fingers crossed!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had some interesting words to say about Liverpool, and we’re not surprised that the player to cause him the “most problems” was Roberto Firmino.

Japan forward Takefusa Kubo, touted as the next Salah, has admired Liverpool from afar and wasn’t shy in expressing his admiration for the club and the players

Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, saying: “I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool.” Sorry Germany, you can’t have him!

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Premier League is considering Sunday 6pm kick-offs, which suits absolutely nobody, so, of course, it is on the table (The Telegraph)

Chelsea are close to agreeing a $500 million (£403m) investment from a US firm – not like they didn’t have enough money already… (ESPN)

Pep Guardiola has said his side are “in trouble” with injuries, if only he had one of the most-expensive benches to select from…

Video of the day and match of the night

We wouldn’t choose to be in the Europa League but now that it’s here it is time to embrace the competition, which is exactly what Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope discussed in our Wednesday show!

There is quite the selection of matches for you tonight, you might even need to multi-screen if possible! Champions League action continues and Bayern Munich vs. Man United (8pm) may be one to keep an eye on…

There is also Championship football to tune into, Tyler Morton‘s Hull host Leeds in what will be a feisty Yorkshire derby, that kicks off at 7.45pm.

More pertinent, though, Klopp’s press conference is at 7pm so check back with us for all the latest from the boss!