Paul Glatzel scored his first goal in 19 months – and his first for Liverpool since 2021 – as he continued a return from long-term injury with the U21s.

Liverpool U21s 2-0 Wolves U21s

PL2, AXA Training Centre

September 24, 2023

Goals: Hill 42′, Glatzel 66′

The young Reds continued their solid start to the Premier League 2 season with a relatively routine home win over Wolves.

Glatzel’s first goal since a 3-0 win over Swindon while on loan at Tranmere was enough to seal all three points shortly after the hour-mark.

It gave Liverpool U21s their second victory of the week following their first-ever win in the EFL trophy on Tuesday against Morecambe.

Captain Tom Hill was also on target as he opened the scoring just before the break, with Barry Lewtas‘ side going on to seal another important three points.

The manager made three changes to the side that beat Morecambe 3-0 at the Mazuma Stadium, with Fabian Mrozek replacing Marcelo Pitaluga between the sticks.

Glatzel and Lewis Koumas were named up front, with the former sealing the victory with his decisive second-half strike.

The first half saw both sides create chances to break the deadlock, but neither were able to force the issue early on.

Liverpool U21s hit the front against Wolves when Hill steered home a Koumas pass to make it 1-0 to the hosts after 42 minutes.

HT: Liverpool U21s 1-0 Wolves U21s

The second half saw the intensity increase, with Mrozek being forced into an early save from Owen Hesketh after the interval.

Glatzel, who signed a new deal with the club during the summer following a string of injury issues, was on hand to double his side’s lead after 66 minutes as he latched on to a ball from Hill before driving the ball home.

Jay Spearing was once again introduced from the bench having made a cameo appearance against Morecambe as he continues to operate as a player-coach within Lewtas’ side.

Monaco are the next visitors at Kirkby as the young Reds kick off their Premier League International Cup campaign on Wednesday night.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Davidson, Miles, Pinnington, Chambers; McConnell (Spearing 81′), Hill, Clark; Musialowski (Pilling 79′), Koumas, Glatzel (Pennington 90+1′)

Subs not used: Kelly, Giblin

Next match: Monaco (H) – PL International Cup – Wednesday, September 27, 7pm (BST)