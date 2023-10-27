Liverpool are buoyant after their latest win, but the Netherlands’ stubborn streak continues with another Ryan Gravenberch omission, while Jurgen Klopp had a message for France’s manager.

Dutch cold shoulder for Gravenberch

The Netherlands continue to hold a bizarre grudge against 21-year-old Gravenberch choosing to find his feet at Liverpool rather than join the under-21s in September.

He was left out of both the senior and youth squad in the October break and has again been overlooked for the November internationals, having missed out for both provisional squads.

It is at odds with his form at his new club but as it has been in recent months, their loss is Liverpool’s gain!

As for Cody Gakpo, he was left out of Ronald Koeman’s provisional senior squad but that is with the caveat that he can still be turned to when the final team is announced on November 10.

For that to be the case, he must prove his fitness – which he has already started the process of after playing 24 minutes against Toulouse on return from a knee injury.

4 things today: Looking back…and forward!

Liverpool’s latest debutant was “lost for words” after starting at Anfield and pointed to the inspiring influence of Alexander-Arnold for all those in the academy – classy words

Darwin’s anguish, the subsequent jibes and Trent the goalkeeper? Here are four things fans spotted from Thursday’s win – it sure was entertaining!

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool rotation plan for their busy schedule and hints at his lineup for Forest’s visit on Sunday

Mohamed Salah‘s role has changed with the introduction of Darwin Nunez but he’s taken it in his stride like the “world-class” operator he is, we’re lucky to have him

Latest Liverpool FC news

The manager tasked Ibrahima Konate with sending a cheeky message to France manager Didier Deschamps after showing how to actually rest a player for a match, not just three minutes

Reds shareholder and NBA legend LeBron James has been spotted in a brand-new unreleased tracksuit – and like last season, a new Liverpool x LeBron kit is expected to drop

Despite an unbeaten start and sitting in second position, Robbie Fowler has been sacked by Saudi second-tier side Al Qadsiah – he’s been replaced by former Real Madrid striker Michel – very odd

News from around the leagues…

Despite Sandro Tonali being handed a 10-month ban for betting offences, Eddie Howe says he could still play against Wolves as the ban has yet to be officially enforced

Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton is “touch and go” to prove his fitness for Hull’s Championship match against Preston, he had to leave the field with a groin issue on Wednesday (Hull Live)

Joey Barton posted a video at Liverpool’s training centre on Friday, it comes after he was sacked by Bristol Rovers – not exactly where one would expect to see him!

Video of the day and match of the night

We now know that the Reds will face Man United at Anfield on Sunday, December 17 at 4.30pm (GMT) – but the question on our recent Wednesday show was if it is Liverpool’s biggest rivalry.

So, is it?

With Tottenham not competing in European competition, they are to provide the Friday night entertainment as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the 8pm kickoff.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!