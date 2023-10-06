It’s been a busy day as Liverpool moved on from beating Union SG and prepared for their Premier League match against Brighton.

Hincapie interest ‘confirmed’

Liverpool have previously been rumoured to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, who has been impressing for Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga-topping side.

Hincapie’s agent is Manuel Sierra, who also represents Moises Caicedo, and he has said: “Liverpool were interested in him, but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield.”

Speaking on the Futbol sin Cassette YouTube channel, via BolaVIP, Sierra added: “For January, they are talking like other clubs. It will not be less than €50 million (£43m).”

Why are Liverpool interested in Piero Hincapie? Player profile??? Likes and retweets appreciated ? pic.twitter.com/Tq48oxa8dO — Yash™ (@yashtalksfooty) August 26, 2023

Liverpool were interested in acquiring another defender in the last window, but that urge may now have been lessened by Jarell Quansah‘s good form.

Andre decision pays off

Liverpool transfer target Andre is making waves as his Fluminense team have reached the Copa Libertadores final.

They beat Internacional 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals and will now face Boca Juniors on November 4.

The competition is the South American equivalent of the Champions League and is reportedly the reason why the Brazilian didn’t move to Liverpool in the summer.

With Fluminense aiming to win their first-ever Copa Libertadores title, Andre has been key to their run to the final.

Liverpool were reportedly in talks to sign him over the summer but the Fluminense president, Mario Bittencourt, didn’t want to sell.

He told ESPN in September: “Liverpool’s executive director contacted me directly. And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now’.

“[I told him]: ‘If you want to buy him now to take him in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December, we’ll talk in December’.”

3 things today

Miguel Delaney reports the “PGMOL and the Premier League have committed to a regular release of in-game audio of on-field officials and VAR teams in 2023/24″

Refereeing chief Howard Webb will give his take on the Tottenham vs. Liverpool VAR chaos – an apology might be a start

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said said he wouldn’t have given Liverpool a goal back if he had known Luis Diaz was onside – read the full context here

Latest Liverpool FC news

Bobby Clark is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined through injury – it means he could miss the League Cup match vs. Bournemouth on November 1

Wataru Endo is in firm contention to start at Brighton, This Is Anfield understands – Klopp admitted Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Endo’s half-time withdrawals were “planned” vs. Union SG

Thiago has suffered an another injury setback but there was positive news on Cody Gakpo, whom Klopp said “has a good chance that he will be back [after the international break].”

Video of the day and matches of the night

Klopp gave a range of updates on Liverpool’s injuries as well as praising Ryan Gravenberch in his pre-Brighton press conference.

Matches of the night are Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Mainz in the Bundesliga. The match is free to watch on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel and kicks off at 7.30pm (BST).

Closer to home, Man United play Arsenal in an early-season WSL clash. That kicks off at the same time, on Sky Sports Main Event.