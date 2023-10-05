Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes for Liverpool’s second Europa League game, with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the starting lineup.

After the events on Saturday, it is good to be back at Anfield for the first-ever meeting with Belgian side Union SG after an intense and controversial defeat at Spurs.

With another all-important Premier League away match at Brighton on Sunday, Klopp has again looked to use his squad depth but key names remain.

With Caoimhin Kelleher unavailable after needing stitches on his knee, Alisson remains in goal.

Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back after making his injury return off the bench at Tottenham, with Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas completing the backline.

In midfield, Wataru Endo will occupy the No. 6 role and has both Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch at his side in the more advanced positions.

With domestic suspension on the weekend, Diogo Jota start in the forward line alongside Mohamed Salah, with Darwin Nunez returning up front.

Klopp’s changes ensures he still has a strong bench to turn to if and when they are required, with Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz named as substitutes.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Chambers, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Doak

Union SG: Moris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida; Castro-Montes, Amani, Vanhoutte, Puertas, Terho; Nilsson, Amoura

Substitutes: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Rasmussen, Eckert, Lapoussin, Teklab, Rodriguez, Sykes, Sadiki, Huygevelde, Leysen