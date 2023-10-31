As Pep Lijnders held a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s League Cup tie against Bournemouth, he updated us on a number of topics.

Report: Diaz staying on Merseyside

With his father still missing after being kidnapped in Barrancas, Luis Diaz has reportedly taken the decision not to travel to Colombia for now.

Despite having “every intention of being in the country,” Diaz is refraining from travelling due to “security issues,” report Colombian outlet Semana.

Pep Ljinders said in his press conference: “We really care about him. The only thing now for us is we try to support him as much as we can.”

The assistant manager wouldn’t divulge details, saying: “It’s not for me sitting here to tell the whole world what we are doing, or for Lucho.

“As long as we know we are doing the right things for him.”

Police and military forces are trying to locate Diaz Sr., with a 200 million peso (around £40,000) reward offered for information on his whereabouts.

We all hope he is found well, soon.

3 things from Lijnders’ press conference

Lijnders said Diaz has the backing of the “whole club” and fanbase amid his family crisis

The assistant manager added Thiago “will take time” to return but could “guide” Liverpool’s new midfield soon

With slight tongue in cheek, Lijnders thanked the owners for signing Ryan Gravenberch this summer – not too sure how well that will go down in some corners of the internet

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ben Doak trained on Monday for the first time since injury, Lijnders said – but it wasn’t “full” training

Stefan Bajcetic remains “unavailable” – he has played just 72 minutes this season

17-year-old Trent Kone-Doherty has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool – he’s a tricky winger who is self-proclaimed as “fearless”

Latest chat from elsewhere

Ifab secretary Lukas Brud has dismissed the prospect of broadcasting live VAR communications during Premier League, with fears that it would be too “chaotic” for listeners – only if it’s not done competently

Saudi Arabia look set to host the 2034 World Cup with them supposedly the only bidders for the tournament – read here how it was rigged

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has asked fans to raise £2 million in the coming days to help the club pay an outstanding debt (BBC Sport) – the cheek!

Video of the day and match of the night

In case you missed it, here is Monday night’s Live at 5 show, which you can also hear on your podcast platform of choice.

Match of the night is Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal, with Fabio Carvalho on the bench. The game is on Viaplay Sports 1.

Elsewhere, England Women are on ITV 4, away to Belgium Women in their Nations League. The games kick off at 5pm (GMT) and 7.30pm, respectively.