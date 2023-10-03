It has been another busy day covering everything Liverpool so we’ve rounded it all up for you.

Reds receive VAR audio

As the fallout from the weekend’s game rumbles on, This Is Anfield understands Liverpool have been given the audio relating to Luis Diaz‘s wrongly-disallowed goal.

While the club have first access, the plan is for the audio to be released as part of the Premier League‘s new VAR review show.

This isn’t scheduled to be broadcast until October 10, but there are reports that the communications could be released earlier.

While hearing what happened won’t solve the problem, it should at least provide some transparency around the situation.

FIFA are currently the body preventing audio being broadcast live, though whether the PGMOL would want this anyway is another questions.

VAR developments

The VAR and assistant VAR from Saturday’s match, Darren England and Dan Cook, have been taken off fixtures this weekend – they’ll each have missed two matches

Premier League managers have been having their say on Liverpool’s VAR debacle, and not all have been supportive – we rounded up there comments here

Anthony Taylor is to referee Liverpool’s game vs. Brighton on Sunday, while Chris Kavanagh is the VAR – a quieter weekend would be nice, guys

Liverpool FC news

Ben Doak “will” play for Scotland soon, says U21s boss Scott Gemmill, but insists manager Steve Clarke will pick the “right moment”

Luis Diaz has said having Liverpool’s South Americans speak the same language is “an incredible advantage” – you can read the key points from his interesting interview here

Somewhat unreliable website Football Transfers report that Pedro Neto is on Liverpool’s “wishlist,” should Mo Salah leave next year – he’s got the attributes but they’re big boots to fill!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Jamie Carragher has said VAR “is at crisis point” after Saturday’s shenanigans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Frank Lampard is “in the frame” to become the new Rangers manager

Man City legend Francis Lee has died aged 79 – he won five major trophies, as well as the 1971/72 Golden Boot, during his career

Video of the day and match of the night

After Liverpool were given a tough time by the officials on Saturday, we thought it a good moment to look over some of the biggest officiating mistakes that have cost the Reds in recent times.

For match of the night, it’s a Champions League matchday so take your pick!

Napoli vs. Real Madrid is probably the standout fixture, while Arsenal and Man United play RC Lens and Galatasaray, respectively, if you prefer.

All three of those games kick off at 8pm (BST) and are on TNT Sports.