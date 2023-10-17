Tuesday’s main news updates include confirmation of Saturday’s match officials, success stories from the international Reds and plenty more.

Coote on VAR this weekend

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend and our rivals from across the park are the visitors for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The contest will be refereed by Craig Pawson, but it is the name on VAR that will grab the attention of Reds fans.

David Coote will be taking charge of the technology from Stockley Park, the man who took up that role in the reverse fixture three years ago when Virgil van Dijk and Thiago both sustained long-term injuries.

It was later revealed that Coote forgot to check for a red card following Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Van Dijk, so it sounds like he’s just the man for the job!

Darren England is back in action himself this weekend for the first time since his shambolic VAR mistake during the defeat to Tottenham last month.

Fortunately, he will not be involved at Anfield and will instead be acting as fourth official for Burnley‘s trip to Brentford on Saturday at 3pm (BST).

3 things today: Internationals & Ward return “denied”

Virgil van Dijk overcame a laser being shone in his face to convert a crucial late penalty for the Netherlands in their win over Greece

Suggestions that Julian Ward has returned to Liverpool to help with transfers have been “strongly denied” by himself and the club

Harvey Elliott described captaining England U21s as a “dream come true” despite conceding an unfortunate last-gasp winner against Ukraine U21s

Latest Liverpool FC news

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among a list of high-profile names such as Ryan Reynolds, Anthony Joshua and Rory McIlroy to have joined a group of investors in an F1 team

Joel Matip has insisted the team “want to go for everything” this season and that Liverpool’s playing style has ‘adapted’ during his eight years at the club

Liverpool are claimed to have joined a number of clubs interested in Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, likely nonsense but it’s nice to dream!

Video of the day and match of the night

It’s the big one this weekend and Everton look in danger of the drop again this season, but would we miss the derby?

We’ve almost made it to the end of this international break, but England are in action first in a rerun of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy.

You can catch Trent running the show from 7.45pm (BST) on Channel 4.