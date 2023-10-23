Jurgen Klopp is delighted with the depth of quality in his side, claiming that his four substitutes during the Merseyside derby “should be starters.”

The Reds made it a winning return to the Premier League following the international break with a 2-0 victory over neighbours Everton courtesy of a late brace from Mohamed Salah.

Klopp made four changes to the side that drew away to Brighton in their last outing earlier this month, with Kostas Tsimikas‘ introduction to the lineup enforced by Andy Robertson‘s dislocated shoulder.

The manager expressed his pleasure at being able to bring on players who can make a difference in matches and said that the players who were introduced in the second half of the derby “should start” for the Reds.

“The closer the boys are to be a starter, the more likely it is you will have an impact,” the boss told LFCTV GO after the game.

“These boys that came on are all starters, they should start, but they cannot always. That’s why we can really make a difference with the boys who are coming on.

“So far that’s is a real strength of ours, it has to be because sometimes games go the way they go, sometimes in one direction, sometimes in the other and you always need to have an impact and today again, really good.”

Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Joel Matip all came on at various points throughout the second period as Liverpool went in search of a breakthrough against the Blues, while Joe Gomez replaced Luis Diaz shortly after Salah’s opener.

Robertson added his name to the list of absentees and isn’t expected to return until 2024 following confirmation from the boss prior to the game that he will require surgery.

The Reds remain within striking distance of top spot after nine games despite various injuries and suspensions and the manager has full confidence that there is sufficient talent within the squad to navigate the coming weeks regardless of absences.