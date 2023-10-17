Loanee goalkeeper Harvey Davies kept up his solid start to his stint away from Liverpool with another clean sheet against Tranmere.

Davies joined Crewe on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper in the process.

His side currently sit fourth in League Two, with an impressive stat highlighting the role he has played in Crewe picking up 23 points from their opening 13 games.

The 20-year-old currently leads the way in the division with saves per 90 minutes, registering 3.8 stops each game as per FotMob.

Davies has already kept the opposition out on 50 occasions this season, adding two further stops to his tally and avoiding a late threat to his clean sheet as Tranmere’s Harvey Saunders rattled the woodwork deep into injury time.

It was the goalkeeper’s second consecutive home clean sheet in the league and Crewe’s fourth successive home league win, aided by a red card for opposition goalkeeper Luke McGee shortly after the break.

Fellow 20-year-old goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski registered the full 90 minutes in goal for Den Bosch in their 3-1 defeat to Willem II, in which he gave away and conceded a late penalty which sealed his side’s fate.

Elsewhere, Luca Stephenson played 45 minutes of Barrow’s dramatic 2-2 draw against MK Dons in League Two.

The midfielder was substituted at half-time, with his team going on to score two goals in injury time to earn an unlikely late point that spelled the end of Graham Alexander’s reign as MK Dons manager.

Fabio Carvalho maintained his match sharpness during the international break as he got on the scoresheet for RB Leipzig in their 4-2 friendly defeat to Mlada Boleslav last week.

Carvalho has started just once in the Bundesliga this season and has been restricted predominantly to substitute appearances so far in Germany.

Luke Hewitson played the duration of Stalybridge’s 4-3 win over Newcastle Town, while Anderson Arroyo made a very brief cameo appearance in FC Andorra’s 2-0 victory against Alcorcon.

Rhys Williams featured for 90 minutes for Aberdeen U21s in their Aberdeenshire Shield First Round tie on Wednesday, with his side eventually progressing with a 5-4 win on penalties.

Adam Lewis remains sidelined with a serious hamstring injury while on loan at Newport County, with James Norris not making the matchday squad for Tranmere in their defeat to Davies’ Crewe.