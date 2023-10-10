Referee chief Howard Webb has admitted his “disappointment” in the farcical VAR mistake at Tottenham and has vowed to ensure similar incidents are prevented from happening in future.

Liverpool were beaten away at Tottenham in controversial circumstances last month, with a VAR communication error causing a legitimate Luis Diaz goal to not be awarded shortly before the interval.

The PGMOL acknowledged that a “significant human error” had resulted in the strike not being allowed to stand, with the VAR audio from the incident subsequently released following a formal request from Liverpool.

PGMOL chief and former referee Webb was invited to discuss the error on Sky Sports‘ ‘Match Officials Mic’d Up’ show, where he discussed what went wrong and explained why the game couldn’t be pulled back when the mistake was acknowledged.

Here was Webb’s assessment: