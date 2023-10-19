The 11 Liverpool players NOT involved during international break

Eight different players were asked to play 180 minutes for their respective nations during the break, but there were 11 Reds who were not involved in October action.

It is incredible to think we have to go through this for a third time next month, especially after the October international break resulted in a serious injury for Andy Robertson.

Liverpool had a total of 16 first-team players called up for their country, with eight playing every minute and six different Reds notching either a goal or assist.

Jurgen Klopp has been left to rue injuries to Robertson, Ben Doak and Luke Chambers and will have a limited time with his full squad before hosting Everton on Saturday – in another 12.30pm kick-off.

But a total of 11 senior players were not involved in international action this month due to injury or missing out on selection.

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch were all left out, while Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo were unavailable due to injury.

Kelleher missed the Reds’ final two games prior to the break after requiring 12 stitches after a cut to his knee in training, but it is Gravenberch’s omission which continues to puzzle.

The Netherlands, both the senior and under-21s squad, have held a grudge towards the midfielder after he declined the call up last month to instead settle in his new home.

Their loss and Liverpool’s gain!

The midfielder was afforded time off, like others who were not involved for their countries, but he will be one of the few to enjoy uninterrupted training leading up to the Merseyside derby.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are in a similar boat and will be firmly in contention to start at Anfield on Saturday, which could also be the case for Gakpo if his rehab is going to plan.

The Dutch forward was said to have “a good chance” of returning after the break following his knee injury at Tottenham, and the hope is he will be available for selection against Everton.

As for Thiago and Bajcetic, the pair both had setbacks on their return from long-term injuries and will hopefully have made progress during the break.

The visit of Everton in the early kick-off will require Klopp to make decisions based on who returned late from international duty and the minutes played, and let’s not forget he still can’t turn to the suspended Jones.

Left out: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Matip, Jones, Gravenberch

Injured: Kelleher, Bradley, Thiago, Bajcetic, Gakpo