Tuesday brought news of reported interest in an injured midfielder, international updates and some words from our new vice-skipper.

Thiago ‘on the table’ for Barcelona

With the midfielder yet to feature for the Reds this season, an extension to Thiago‘s contract is increasingly unlikely.

The 32-year-old’s deal is set to expire in the summer as he continues to struggle with a hip problem that has kept him out since April.

A return to Barcelona has emerged as a potential career route from 2024/25, the club Thiago left for Bayern Munich back in 2013.

He will leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of this season should an agreement not be reached to extend his stay at the club.

ESPN have reported that Thiago is on a list of targets and it is fair to say the Spanish giants have not been shy to dip into the free-agent market in recent years!

It would be sad to see him go, but his ongoing fitness issues have become frustrating for all concerned.

3 things today: Gravenberch ‘signal’ & Diaz hurt

The decision to omit Ryan Gravenberch from the Netherlands U21 squad has been described as a “signal” by manager Michael Reiziger

An injury is said to have hampered a potential loan move for Luke Chambers this summer, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen among the interested parties

Luis Diaz has admitted the VAR controversy at Tottenham “hit him very hard” but that “referees are human” following the mistake that led to his disallowed goal

Latest Liverpool FC news

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the words used by Jurgen Klopp when he informed him he was to become vice-captain in the club’s We Are Liverpool podcast

Ex-Red Albert Riera is set to take over as Bordeaux manager, leaving his current side Celje and the top of the Slovenian league

Liverpool had to fend off interest from “every top club” to secure the signing of 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester

Latest chat from elsewhere

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football aged 32, surely no one still mentions him in the same breath as Mo Salah? (Sky Sports)

Wayne Rooney is set to become the next Birmingham manager following the sacking of John Eustace (Birmingham Mail)

Bramley Moore has been named among the host venues for Euro 2028, a chance for Everton‘s home ground to witness some high-level football for a change! (BBC)

Video of the day

Liverpool’s defensive midfield position has been a hot topic among supporters in recent weeks and the potential solutions were discussed on our latest Live at 5 show!