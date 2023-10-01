Howard Webb has issued an apology to Liverpool, while VAR and assistant VAR for Saturday’s loss at Tottenham have been removed from duty.

The fallout of Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham has been unprecedented, with refereeing group PGMOL admitting a “significant human error” from VAR.

It came with Luis Diaz‘s goal incorrectly ruled out for offside with the scores at 0-0 in north London, with there claimed to have been a mixup in the VAR booth.

VAR for the game was Darren England, supported by assistant VAR Dan Cook, who it is claimed both believed they were checking to confirm that Diaz was, in fact, onside.

That explanation is outrageous and hardly believable, but it is what has come to be expected from PGMOL and their officials.

In recent years, however, there has at least been swift action when it comes to errors from referees and VAR, and this has been the case on Sunday.

England and Cook have both been removed from their duties for the remaining games over the course of this Premier League weekend.

Furthermore, Webb was in contact with Liverpool on Saturday night and issued an apology for the situation, according to the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney.

Sunday was set to see England in place as fourth official for Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, but he has now been replaced by Craig Pawson.

Meanwhile, Eddie Smart has been appointed assistant referee for Fulham vs. Chelsea on Monday night, in place of Cook.

The hope will be, and is certainly likely, that both England and Cook will face further punishment for their oversight.

PGMOL and the Premier League are expected to announce the official appointed for next weekend’s fixtures – including Brighton vs. Liverpool – on Tuesday.

There is a high chance both England and Cook will not feature on the list of referees and VAR on duty, while it remains to be seen whether they will be demoted.

Meanwhile, Hooper remains set for duties as fourth official for Fulham vs. Chelsea.