Tuesday’s dose of Liverpool news includes a surprise contender for a Liverpool target and a return to the field for a young loanee.

Andre linked to Fulham

We didn’t see that one coming, either!

Fulham have emerged as a surprise suitor for Fluminense midfielder Andre, despite ongoing reports linking him with a move to Anfield.

The Copa Libertadores winner was heavily touted as a No. 6 option for the Reds throughout the summer but the move was hampered by his side’s progress in the aforementioned competition.

Andre remains on Liverpool’s radar for a January move if recent reports are to be believed, but Craven Cottage has also been put forward as a potential destination.

Universo Online have claimed that Fulham have expressed an interest in the Brazilian, with Bayern Munich expected to come back in for Joao Palhinha having narrowly missed out on him in the summer.

There is no doubt that the Reds have more pulling power than Marco Silva’s side, but it appears we may have some competition if we are to make another approach in the upcoming window.

3 things today: Ramsay debut & Tierney appointed

Calvin Ramsay made his long-awaited return from injury to record 45 minutes for Preston in the Lancashire Senior Cup

Paul Tierney is set to take charge of his first Liverpool game since Jurgen Klopp was charged for accusing him of ‘bias’ last season, sigh!

Ange Postecoglou is the latest Premier League manager to speak out on VAR following his Tottenham side’s collapse against Chelsea, we’ll let you judge if he’s right!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ronald Koeman’s bizarre policy to shun Ryan Gravenberch from the Netherlands squad is over, perhaps they’ve just realised how good he is

It is hoped that Luis Diaz‘s father will be released from his kidnappers in the coming hours following successful negotiations with the Colombian authorities

Dirk Kuyt has detailed the surprising role he played in luring Luis Suarez to Liverpool from Ajax back in 2011

Latest chat from elsewhere

Mauricio Pochettino believes his Chelsea side were deserving winners in Monday night’s turbulent London derby with Tottenham (BBC)

Marcus Rashford has returned to training ahead of Man United‘s Champions League clash with Copenhagen on Wednesday (Manchester Evening News)

Former Leeds director Victor Orga is calling for more stringent financial rules in light of Everton‘s current charges. We’re right behind you, Victor! (Daily Mail)

Video of the day and match of the night

It feels a somewhat hypocritical statement from Mikel Arteta, but does he have a point?

Man City take on BNC Young Boys in the Champions League, but we’ve got no interest in watching them stroll to another three points, have we?

Before that, Newcastle travel to Klopp’s old side Dortmund, with Group F still very much in the balance.

TNT Sports 1 is the place to be for that one, with the game getting underway at the slightly earlier than usual time of 5.45pm (GMT).