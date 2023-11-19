Bobby Clark could be in line for his first senior minutes of the season after making a big step towards a full fitness return at the AXA Training Centre.

The midfielder has been sidelined with an unknown injury since the start of October, with his last appearance coming in a 4-2 U21s win over Crystal Palace seven weeks ago.

Clark assisted Paul Glatzel as the young Reds came from behind at the Crystal Palace Training Ground, but hasn’t featured for Barry Lewtas‘ side since.

The 18-year-old recently shared an image on his Instagram in his football boots as he made his return to light training, and he will be hoping his latest progress will bring him closer to getting back out on the pitch.

? Bobby Clark (18) edging closer to a return for #LFC after six weeks out through injury. Jurgen Klopp after the 5-1 win vs. Toulouse: “Bobby Clark probably would have got minutes.” Clark included in #UEL squad as a List A player, such is Klopp’s belief in him. pic.twitter.com/vTEqkk9XLu — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 16, 2023

His first aim will naturally be to get back into the Liverpool U21s side, but he may also have his sights set even higher than that in the near future.

Clark was named on List A of Liverpool’s Europa League squad for the 2023/24 group stage, highlighting the high regard in which he is held at the club despite his young age.

The teenager is yet to appear for the senior team this season, but Jurgen Klopp did recently provide a hint that a call-up may not be too far away.

Klopp has used the depth within his squad to rotate during the League Cup and Europa League in recent months, and admitted that injury may have been the only thing that prevented him from making an appearance in last month’s 5-1 thrashing of Toulouse.

Speaking after that game, the boss said: “If Ben Doak would have been available tonight he would have got minutes, like Bobby Clark probably would have got minutes.”

It indicates that a first-team chance could be just around the corner if Clark can get back to full fitness, and the Reds’ upcoming schedule may well facilitate that.

Liverpool have games against LASK and Union SG remaining in Group E of the Europa League, and will be hoping that the latter of those fixtures becomes a dead rubber should top spot already be confirmed in the former.

A League Cup quarter-final with West Ham also looms in December, with Clark making his first start for the club in that competition against Derby last season.

He has missed three Europa League fixtures and the trip to Bournemouth in the League Cup with injury so far, but both competitions could represent opportunities for involvement in the coming weeks.