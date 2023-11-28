★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Florian Wirtz, French centre-back and Blackburn teenager linked – LFC News

This week is a busy one as Liverpool prepare to host LASK then Fulham at Anfield, with plenty of news breaking in the build-up.

 

A new pair linked

Jean-Clair Todibo is a name you may have heard mentioned before should you keep up with the transfer merry-go-round; Adam Wharton probably isn’t a familar name, though.

Both have been linked with Liverpool but play different positions.

Nizaar Kinsella wrote for the Standard: “Spurs are desperate for defensive reinforcements and are ready to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for France international Todibo.”

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Friday, July 21, 2023: Liverpool's sporting director Jorg Schmadtke walks back to the team hotel after a morning training session during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The journalist added that the 23-year-old centre-back “is said to be available for around £39 million.”

Meanwhile, less reliable source 90min reported that Liverpool are “long-term admirers” of Wharton, a 19-year-old midfielder with just 39 Blackburn appearances under his belt.

At the moment, Man United, Tottenham, Brighton, Everton and Newcastle are also reportedly watching. File these two rumours as ‘ones to keep an eye on’.

 

3 things today

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 10, 2023: Liverpool's Mateusz Musialowski reacts after missing a chance during the English Football League Trophy Northern Group A match between Blackpool FC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool won 5-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign Florian Wirtz according to Catalan paper El Nacional – left wing isn’t exactly a position Liverpool need more players in

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Dominik Szoboszlai‘s former coach Marco Rose had a brilliant reaction to seeing the Hungarian on his visit to RB Leipzig’s camp – you can watch above

  • Liverpool’s referee for their match vs. Fulham has been confirmed as Stuart Attwell, with Paul Tierney as the VAR – what a duo to have!

  • The Reds are “interested in pursuing” Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, report 90min – would cost a lot to sign from another Premier League club

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) is shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver after celebrating with supporters after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo asked a referee to overturn his penalty won, in a case of good sportsmanship – some might call be cynical but it feels like gesturing

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a Liverpool player? Well you can get pretty close to the feeling with the new LFC Ultimate Experience.

We documented getting changed at Anfield to playing at Melwood with legends.

There’s plenty of football to get stuck into as the Champions League returns on TNT Sports.

Celtic play Lazio at 5.45pm (GMT), with a chance to see Nat Phillips, then Man City play RB Leipzig at 8pm, who may field Fabio Carvalho.

Alternatively, Liverpool U21s play Burnley at 7pm in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup, and it’s on LFC TV. Conor Bradley could be involved.

