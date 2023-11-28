This week is a busy one as Liverpool prepare to host LASK then Fulham at Anfield, with plenty of news breaking in the build-up.

A new pair linked

Jean-Clair Todibo is a name you may have heard mentioned before should you keep up with the transfer merry-go-round; Adam Wharton probably isn’t a familar name, though.

Both have been linked with Liverpool but play different positions.

Nizaar Kinsella wrote for the Standard: “Spurs are desperate for defensive reinforcements and are ready to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for France international Todibo.”

The journalist added that the 23-year-old centre-back “is said to be available for around £39 million.”

Meanwhile, less reliable source 90min reported that Liverpool are “long-term admirers” of Wharton, a 19-year-old midfielder with just 39 Blackburn appearances under his belt.

At the moment, Man United, Tottenham, Brighton, Everton and Newcastle are also reportedly watching. File these two rumours as ‘ones to keep an eye on’.

3 things today

Mateusz Musialowski‘s agent has been getting involved again – he’s now opened up on their contract agreements

Bobby Clark “is not expected to be back in action until the New Year,” reports Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo – shame as the Europa League was a good chance for minutes

Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign Florian Wirtz according to Catalan paper El Nacional – left wing isn’t exactly a position Liverpool need more players in

Latest Liverpool FC news

Bei diesem Überraschungsbesuch staunt unser Coach aber nicht schlecht … ?#Szoboszlai #EinmalLeipzigImmerLeipzig pic.twitter.com/EQL4ud0hOr — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) November 27, 2023

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s former coach Marco Rose had a brilliant reaction to seeing the Hungarian on his visit to RB Leipzig’s camp – you can watch above

Liverpool’s referee for their match vs. Fulham has been confirmed as Stuart Attwell, with Paul Tierney as the VAR – what a duo to have!

The Reds are “interested in pursuing” Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, report 90min – would cost a lot to sign from another Premier League club

Latest chat from elsewhere

Ifab could trial sin bins in the Premier League “as early as next season,” report the Telegraph

Nottingham Forest are “actively working with police” after homophobic language was chanted during their game vs. Brighton (BBC Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo asked a referee to overturn his penalty won, in a case of good sportsmanship – some might call be cynical but it feels like gesturing

Video of the day and match of the night

There’s plenty of football to get stuck into as the Champions League returns on TNT Sports.

Celtic play Lazio at 5.45pm (GMT), with a chance to see Nat Phillips, then Man City play RB Leipzig at 8pm, who may field Fabio Carvalho.

Alternatively, Liverpool U21s play Burnley at 7pm in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup, and it’s on LFC TV. Conor Bradley could be involved.