Liverpool have begun conversations over further improvements to Anfield, with talks held with the council over enhanced transport links to the stadium.

Following a series of delays, Liverpool are on course to begin the phased opening of the new upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand next month.

This Is Anfield reported earlier in November that there are plans in place for the stand to be as much as half full for the clash with Man United on December 17.

Eventually, Anfield will hold upwards of 61,000 supporters, though there is believed to be no scope to further expand.

Beyond the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand, which follows the construction of the new Main Stand, the focus will be on regenerating the area around the stadium.

According to Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan, that will include improved transport links between the city and Anfield for matchdays and events.

“Nothing’s a quick or easy win that relates to transport,” Hogan told a university panel at the Liverpool Maritime Museum on Tuesday.

He added, per Business Live: “We’ve talked to the mayor and his team about how we improve that connectivity.”

Hogan explained that the “ability to jump on transport” was key as Liverpool continue to experience growth on matchdays and when holding concerts over the summer.

Other speakers at the event included Chris Capes, director of development at Peel Land & Property, and Stephen Jones, director at Core Cities UK.

“There are some big public transport things that are hard, like train or metro,” Jones explained, with the likelihood of enhanced walking and bus routes higher than any new train links.

Capes concurred: “That’s absolutely something we should also be thinking about.

“We saw it with the regeneration of east Manchester and how the creation of the [Etihad] stadium sparked the regeneration of that part of the city.”

On a wider scale, the redevelopment of Anfield and the construction of Everton‘s new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock are viewed as boosts to the city in general.

From Liverpool’s point of view, and particularly that of supporters, increasing links from the city centre to Anfield is paramount as footfall will rise in the coming months.