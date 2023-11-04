★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
advent-calendar
LFC 3D ADVENT CALENDAR

24 GIFTS IN 3D ANFIELD!

ORDER NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Luton vs. Liverpool: 10 key things to know ahead of first meeting in 15 years

Liverpool travel to Kenilworth Road for the first time since 2008 this weekend as they look to make it five wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Luton vs. Liverpool

Premier League (11) | Kenilworth Road
November 5, 2023 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Sunday sees the two sides lock horns in the top flight for the first time since 1992, with Luton securing unlikely promotion from the Championship last season.

The Reds have won all four of their games since the international break and are looking to extend that winning feeling against the Hatters on Sunday afternoon.

Here are 10 key things you will need to know ahead of Luton vs. Liverpool.

 

1. Team news

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Luis Diaz has returned to training following the kidnapping of his father, but added that he will “not force anything” with regard to selection for Luton.

The manager also revealed that Thiago is expected to be out until the new year, having not featured for the side since April due to an ongoing hip issue.

 

2. Long-awaited reunion

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 15, 2008: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard MBE scores his hat-trick goal against Luton Town during the FA Cup 3rd Round Replay at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Luton returned to the top flight for the first time in over three decades with their promotion from the Championship last season.

It sets up the first meeting between the sides since an FA Cup third-round clash in 2008, with the Reds emerging 5-0 winners in the replay at Anfield.

The last league meeting came back in 1992, when Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of late goals from Steve McManaman and Dean Saunders.

 

3. Injury woes for the hosts

Coventry City v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Luton will have to cope without seven of their senior players for the clash, with manager Rob Edwards admitting his side are “down to the bare bones.”

Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all missing for the contest, making Luton‘s task even bigger in what will be their toughest test of the season so far.

 

4. History beckons for Mo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 25, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Toulouse. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Breaking records is becoming a weekly occurrence for Mohamed Salah, but he could surpass Jamie Vardy to become the first player to register goal involvements in 16 consecutive Premier League matches.

It has been a fruitful campaign for the Egyptian king so far, who has notched 10 goals in all competitions and provided four assists in the process.

He will be hoping to continue his hot streak at Kenilworth Road and create yet more Premier League history by overtaking Vardy’s achievement from back in 2015.

 

5. A new ground for the boss

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp will be able to tick a new stadium off his list this weekend as he visits Kenilworth Road for the first time.

The manager admitted he is “really looking forward” to the trip, but joked that he has heard Luton‘s changing rooms are “not massive!”

 

6. Time for an away clean sheet?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks dejected as Wolverhampton Wanderers score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds are yet to shut out an opponent on the road this season, having conceded in all seven of their away fixtures in all competitions.

Sunday’s trip to Luton represents a good opportunity to put that right, with the Hatters embroiled in a relegation battle and currently battling various injury problems.

 

7. Left-back conundrum

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas is replaced by substitute Luke Chambers during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The dislocated shoulder sustained by Andy Robertson has opened the door for Liverpool’s understudies at left-back.

Kostas Tsimikas has predominantly been the man tasked with filling that void, but the manager has already admitted that the Greek “can’t play all the games” in Robertson’s absence.

Both Luke Chambers and Joe Gomez will have one eye on picking up the vacated minutes in that position, with Luton providing a potential opening for rotation at the back.

 

8. Premier League return for Jones

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Curtis Jones was welcomed back into the domestic fold at Bournemouth after serving his three-game ban for the red card he received at Tottenham.

The midfielder will now get the chance to register Premier League minutes for the first time since that controversial defeat, but Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch might have something to say about that!

Liverpool’s midfield is stacked with quality and the option to add Jones into the mix will give Klopp plenty to think about in the coming weeks.

 

9. Referee watch

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Referee Andy Madley during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Madley will take charge of Sunday’s contest in what will be his 11th Liverpool fixture in all competitions.

Madley’s most recent Reds game was one we all remember extremely fondly, last season’s 7-0 thumping of Man United, no less!

He will be assisted by Harry Lennard and Nick Hopton, with Anthony Taylor assuming the role of fourth official.

Craig Pawson and Simon Long will watch on from Stockley Park as VAR and assistant VAR respectively.

 

10. Follow along with us!

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As always, This Is Anfield are here to provide all of the biased commentary you will need for this weekend’s Premier League clash.

Our matchday liveblog will be available on our website from 3.45pm (UK) ahead of kick-off from Kenilworth Stadium at 4.30pm.

Up the Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023