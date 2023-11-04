Liverpool travel to Kenilworth Road for the first time since 2008 this weekend as they look to make it five wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Luton vs. Liverpool

Premier League (11) | Kenilworth Road

November 5, 2023 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Sunday sees the two sides lock horns in the top flight for the first time since 1992, with Luton securing unlikely promotion from the Championship last season.

The Reds have won all four of their games since the international break and are looking to extend that winning feeling against the Hatters on Sunday afternoon.

Here are 10 key things you will need to know ahead of Luton vs. Liverpool.

1. Team news

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Luis Diaz has returned to training following the kidnapping of his father, but added that he will “not force anything” with regard to selection for Luton.

The manager also revealed that Thiago is expected to be out until the new year, having not featured for the side since April due to an ongoing hip issue.

2. Long-awaited reunion

Luton returned to the top flight for the first time in over three decades with their promotion from the Championship last season.

It sets up the first meeting between the sides since an FA Cup third-round clash in 2008, with the Reds emerging 5-0 winners in the replay at Anfield.

The last league meeting came back in 1992, when Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of late goals from Steve McManaman and Dean Saunders.

3. Injury woes for the hosts

Luton will have to cope without seven of their senior players for the clash, with manager Rob Edwards admitting his side are “down to the bare bones.”

Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all missing for the contest, making Luton‘s task even bigger in what will be their toughest test of the season so far.

4. History beckons for Mo

Breaking records is becoming a weekly occurrence for Mohamed Salah, but he could surpass Jamie Vardy to become the first player to register goal involvements in 16 consecutive Premier League matches.

It has been a fruitful campaign for the Egyptian king so far, who has notched 10 goals in all competitions and provided four assists in the process.

He will be hoping to continue his hot streak at Kenilworth Road and create yet more Premier League history by overtaking Vardy’s achievement from back in 2015.

5. A new ground for the boss

Klopp will be able to tick a new stadium off his list this weekend as he visits Kenilworth Road for the first time.

The manager admitted he is “really looking forward” to the trip, but joked that he has heard Luton‘s changing rooms are “not massive!”

6. Time for an away clean sheet?

The Reds are yet to shut out an opponent on the road this season, having conceded in all seven of their away fixtures in all competitions.

Sunday’s trip to Luton represents a good opportunity to put that right, with the Hatters embroiled in a relegation battle and currently battling various injury problems.

7. Left-back conundrum

The dislocated shoulder sustained by Andy Robertson has opened the door for Liverpool’s understudies at left-back.

Kostas Tsimikas has predominantly been the man tasked with filling that void, but the manager has already admitted that the Greek “can’t play all the games” in Robertson’s absence.

Both Luke Chambers and Joe Gomez will have one eye on picking up the vacated minutes in that position, with Luton providing a potential opening for rotation at the back.

8. Premier League return for Jones

Curtis Jones was welcomed back into the domestic fold at Bournemouth after serving his three-game ban for the red card he received at Tottenham.

The midfielder will now get the chance to register Premier League minutes for the first time since that controversial defeat, but Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch might have something to say about that!

Liverpool’s midfield is stacked with quality and the option to add Jones into the mix will give Klopp plenty to think about in the coming weeks.

9. Referee watch

Andy Madley will take charge of Sunday’s contest in what will be his 11th Liverpool fixture in all competitions.

Madley’s most recent Reds game was one we all remember extremely fondly, last season’s 7-0 thumping of Man United, no less!

He will be assisted by Harry Lennard and Nick Hopton, with Anthony Taylor assuming the role of fourth official.

Craig Pawson and Simon Long will watch on from Stockley Park as VAR and assistant VAR respectively.

