Liverpool are overdue a victory at the Etihad, but Man City are no pushovers on their home turf – so, can Mohamed Salah bring up his 200 in style on Saturday?

Liverpool have not won in the last seven at City in the league (three draws and four defeats), conceding 19 in the process and have no clean sheets in the last 13 visits in all competitions since a 1-0 win in January 2012.

They have conceded 20 times at City in the league under Jurgen Klopp – more than against any other team on the road under the German.

In the last 13 league visits to City in all competitions, the Reds have conceded 33 goals, and have not kept a clean sheet in that time.

Will need this defensive prowess

The Reds have lost only once in the last 57 league games in which they have scored the first goal – that coming on this ground last April.

Along with Arsenal, Liverpool have conceded fewest league goals of all top-flight teams this season (10).

The last time Liverpool conceded as few as 10 goals in the opening 12 league games of a season they went on to lift the title (2019/20).

Klopp’s men are seeking a first clean sheet away from home this season – in this their 10th match on the road.

Big milestones on offer

Mo Salah needs two goals to register 200 goals for Liverpool in all competitions – he would become only the fifth player to achieve the feat for the club after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

Salah also requires one goal to reach 150 his Premier League career, his first two coming while at Chelsea. He would be the 11th player to achieve the feat.

The No. 11 has scored 11 goals against City in all competitions (in 18 appearances) – only Rush, with 15, has netted more in the club’s history against City.

Diogo Jota’s next goal will be his 50th for Liverpool in all competitions, while Joel Matip’s next appearance will be his 200th for Liverpool in all games.

Klopp vs. Pep

Klopp has beaten Pep Guardiola 12 times as a manager during his career and lost 11.

The Liverpool boss has faced Guardiola more times during his career (28) than he has against any other manager.

He has won 10 and lost eight of 23 encounters with Guardiola as Reds manager.

Beware the Etihad

City have never lost at home to Liverpool under Guardiola (four wins and three draws). Their last manager to suffer a home defeat to Liverpool was Manuel Pellegrini in October 2015.

They only lost once at home in the league last season (to Brentford), and have won all five at the Etihad during this top-flight campaign.

In the calendar year 2023, they have won all 23 home games in all competitions by an aggregate of 76-11.

They have won each of the last 15 Premier League home games, to equal Guardiola’s longest top-flight home winning streak as a manager while at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Can the streak continue?

Chris Kavanagh is the referee. Liverpool have won 13 of their 15 games when he has been in charge.

He was the ref when City went out of the Carabao Cup at Newcastle back in September. This season, Kavanagh has issued 21 yellows in five Premier League games.

This Season’s Scorers

Man City: Haaland 17, Alvarez 7, Foden 5, Rodri 4, Akanji 3, Bernardo Silva 3, Doku 3, Ake 2, Palmer 2

Liverpool: Salah 12, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Diaz 4, Gakpo 4, Gravenberch 2, Szoboszlai 2, Endo 1, Robertson 1, own goals 3

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).