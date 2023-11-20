★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – 12 head-to-head questions on Liverpool’s season so far

Liverpool are 18 games into the 2023/24 season and while it has been a mixed bag of performances, Jurgen Klopp‘s side find themselves in a strong position.

The third and final international break is now upon us, placing the season on hold for a fortnight before a return to action against Man City – the battle of first and second.

Liverpool could certainly be in a better position than they are but as it stands, they’re second in the league, are in the League Cup quarter-finals and are on the brink of a spot in the Europa League knockout stages.

And while we await Liverpool’s return, let’s put you to the test with our head-to-head quiz on the season so far!

12 head-to-head questions in 7 minutes!

