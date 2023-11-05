Curtis Jones is absent from the Liverpool squad for today’s visit to Luton Town due to a minor fitness issue.

The midfielder was available for selection again after completing a three-match Premier League suspension for a red card at Tottenham.

However, an injury has precluded him from involvement at Kenilworth Road.

This Is Anfield understands the issue is considered minor, with Jones having potentially been in contention regardless.

But Jurgen Klopp has opted not to risk the 22-year-old during a busy period of fixtures.

Ryan Gravenberch once again gets the nod in central midfield in Jones’ absence.

The Dutchman has grasped his opportunity since coming into the first team following his teammate’s suspension.

It is the sixth game of the season that Jones has missed due to either injury or suspension this season.

Jones dropping out of the starting XI was one of eight changes from Klopp for the trip to Luton, with Joe Gomez starting at left-back in place of Kostas Tsimikas.

Notably, Luis Diaz is back in the squad after missing the last two games following the kidnapping of his parents, with his father yet to be safely reunited with his family.

Up top, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez start their second successive Premier League game together, the trio have combined for 11 goals across the Reds’ last five matches.