Alexis Mac Allister admits he “couldn’t be happier” after making his return to full training following his recent injury setback.

The World Cup winner suffered a cut to his left knee bone during the 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month, keeping him out of the last six matches.

Jurgen Klopp simply said “We will see” when asked on Friday about the midfielder’s availability for the upcoming visit of Newcastle, but Mac Allister was then seen training with his team-mates later in the day.

Whether he is deemed fit enough to feature against the Magpies on New Year’s Day remains to be seen, but his mere involvement at Kirkby was enough for Mac Allister to share a positive update of his own on Instagram.

“Back on the pitch with more determination than ever, and I couldn’t be happier,” said the Argentine after making his full return to the AXA Training Centre.

“Overcoming setbacks, coming back stronger. Thank you everyone for the constant support.”

It is a big boost for Liverpool fans, particularly given that fellow midfielder Wataru Endo could miss a maximum of eight games due to his participation in the upcoming Asian Cup.

The Reds ended their 2023 at the top of the Premier League table with their win over Burnley on Boxing Day, although they could yet be leapfrogged by Arsenal before the year is out should they defeat Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp’s side have placed themselves firmly in the title picture this season, but recent injuries have posed a threat to their challenge.

While Liverpool remain without their two most senior left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, Mac Allister’s return will be welcomed by the manager given he will be the only recognised No. 6 option in Endo’s absence.

The 25-year-old will be looking to play a key role between now and May, with the Reds having made steady progress in all four competitions they are competing in this season.

Mac Allister made a promising start to life at Anfield prior to the injury, and Klopp will be hopeful that the trend continues when he gets back out onto the pitch, be that at Anfield on New Year’s Day or otherwise.