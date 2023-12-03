★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

HUNDREDS OF GIFT IDEAS!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC team news vs. Fulham – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp will be without several of his key senior figures for the visit of Fulham.

The Reds have been perfect at Anfield so far this season, winning all 10 of their home fixtures in all competitions by at least two goals.

Marco Silva’s side are up next on Sunday and they will be looking to spring a surprise that would lift them up from 14th in the Premier League table.

Injuries will present Klopp with something of a headache as he prepares for the contest, with long-term fitness issues beginning to pile up within his squad.

Here is a look at who is available and who is set to miss out this weekend.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson is expected to be out of action until the visit of Man United on December 17th with a hamstring injury, while Klopp confirmed Diogo Jota will be absent for “a little bit longer.”

Andy Robertson will also be unavailable until the new year having sustained a dislocated shoulder while captaining Scotland back in October.

Spanish midfield duo Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago remain out with adductor and hip issues respectively, with Klopp explaining recently that “nothing changed” with the fitness of the latter.

READ HERE: Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham – Gravenberch or Jones? 3 selection headaches for Klopp

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 25, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorer Trent Alexander-Arnold applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023