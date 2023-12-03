Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp will be without several of his key senior figures for the visit of Fulham.

The Reds have been perfect at Anfield so far this season, winning all 10 of their home fixtures in all competitions by at least two goals.

Marco Silva’s side are up next on Sunday and they will be looking to spring a surprise that would lift them up from 14th in the Premier League table.

Injuries will present Klopp with something of a headache as he prepares for the contest, with long-term fitness issues beginning to pile up within his squad.

Here is a look at who is available and who is set to miss out this weekend.

Alisson is expected to be out of action until the visit of Man United on December 17th with a hamstring injury, while Klopp confirmed Diogo Jota will be absent for “a little bit longer.”

Andy Robertson will also be unavailable until the new year having sustained a dislocated shoulder while captaining Scotland back in October.

Spanish midfield duo Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago remain out with adductor and hip issues respectively, with Klopp explaining recently that “nothing changed” with the fitness of the latter.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon