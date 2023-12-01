Cody Gakpo stood out in Liverpool’s impressive 4-0 victory at home to LASK on Thursday evening, on a strong night all round.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men breezed into the last 16 of the Europa League after a resounding win, as they comprehensively outplayed their opponents.

Luis Diaz set Liverpool on their way to victory, before Gakpo doubled the hosts’ advantage before the interval.

Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 and Gakpo added another late in the day, as the Reds topped their group.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Gakpo (8.3) got the highest overall rating at Anfield, as he caught the eye throughout, netting a well-deserved brace.

The Dutchman has had to play second fiddle in attack this season, but he was seen as the pick of the bunch on a triumphant night.

Ian Doyle of the Echo explained that Gakpo was a “danger when dropping deep and linking with team-mates,” bringing different attributes than the other attackers at Liverpool.

GOAL’s Richard Mills said that it was an “industrious performance” from the 24-year-old, hailing a display “full of quality and selflessness.”

In joint-second place were Salah (7.7) and Diaz (7.7).

Both got themselves on the scoresheet at Anfield, with Doyle even calling the former “the best player on the pitch by some distance,” and the latter being lauded as a “constant threat” by TIA’s James Nalton.

Next in the reckoning were Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo, all of whom got a 7.4 rating, as they all played their part in the win.

Mills felt that Endo “grew into the contest as it progressed,” also stating that he was “the pick of Liverpool’s midfielders.”

It was hard to be critical of any Liverpool player on the night, but Ryan Gravenberch (6.7) received the lowest score for a hit-and-miss display.