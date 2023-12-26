Liverpool are heading to Turf Moor for what will be their 26th Premier League fixture on December 26, but how many of our Boxing Day scorers can you recall?

As we know, Christmas is as much about football as it is the rest of the festivities!

Boxing Day is one of the best days on the sporting calendar and this year promises to be no exception, as we travel to Burnley in search of three more much-needed points.

It was a 3-1 victory at Villa Park on the same date 12 months ago, where one teenager netted his first goal for the club while another impressed in his short cameo off the bench.

We want to know how many of our Boxing Day goalscorers you can remember from the Premier League era, and we’re giving you seven minutes to try and name the lot!

32 scorers since 1992 – can you name them all?

