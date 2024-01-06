Liverpool are currently without their only senior specialist left-backs due to injury, but both were happy to provide positive updates on Friday as their recoveries continue.

Andy Robertson has been sidelined for 18 games with a dislocated shoulder that required surgery, while Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone days before Christmas.

Neither are expected to return to action this month, but both offered supporters a positive update as their rehab continued on the outdoor pitches at the AXA Training Centre.

“Improving every day” was Robertson’s caption on Instagram as he showed off images of working in the gym and with the ball at Kirkby, positive progress.

Working towards full fitness ? pic.twitter.com/JGEQQhjWaQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2024

Robertson is yet to receive the all clear for contact training, the last step before his return to action becomes tangible.

Klopp’s last update on Robertson came prior to the game against Newcastle, when he said: “He can do a lot without using the arm properly, which is good, but on the other side it shows we still have a long way to go.

“For sure, I think the full January he will be [out]. He has to get closer and closer.”

Tsimikas, meanwhile, has given supporters some encouragement by posting, “not long now!” on his Instagram as he showed off running outside as part of his individual training.

After breaking his collarbone, a timeframe of at least two to three months out was mooted – as per the NHS, it takes around six to eight weeks for a broken collarbone to heal, with a similar timeframe to recover full strength.

But he has given us some hope that his return could be sooner rather than later with his social media update, and we will gladly welcome him back into the fold at the soonest opportunity!

Joe Gomez is currently acting as deputy at left-back, but the quicker the Reds can get back to full strength the better as Robertson and Tsimikas currently make up two of 10 senior absentees for Sunday’s game.