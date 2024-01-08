★ PREMIUM
Centre-back linked, Carvalho ‘confirmed’ & Salah’s agent speaks – Latest LFC News

Liverpool have been linked to another young centre-back, Fabio Carvalho is on the cusp of playing in the Championship, and Mo Salah‘s agent has shot down exit claims. All in Monday’s news round-up.

 

Carvalho to Hull “almost done”

Liverpool nor the 21-year-old have wasted time finding the next club that can hopefully foster his development, with the Championship’s Hull City ready to do just that.

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reported earlier on Monday that the Tigers were the “front-runners,” before Hull City owner Acun Ilicali declared on Sky Sports that the loan is “almost done” and they “are very happy.”

The announcement was all Ilicali said was left to sort, meaning it is only a matter of time before Carvalho joins Tyler Morton in Yorkshire for the remainder of the season.

With game time the primary focus for Carvalho after primarily sitting on the bench for Leipzig, the Reds can take confidence from how Morton has thrived under coach Liam Rosenior.

 

4 things today: Salah’s agent and Arsenal reaction

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté celebrate their side's openimg goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Despite losing 2-0, Mikel Arteta still made the laughable claim that his side “deserved to win” – try sticking it the net then, just a suggestion

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 5, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Blair during the English Football League Trophy Round of 32 match between Bradford City AFC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Valley Parade. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Propaganda)

  • Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande, 20, is “liked” by the club, he has a £70m release clause – he could be one to keep an eye on at AFCON (Mail)

  • Liverpool winger Harvey Blair has attracted loan interest from clubs in England, Denmark and Belgium – but a former academy coach also has his eye on the youngster [READ MORE]

  • Salah took part in a warmup match for Egypt and ‘missed’ another penalty, but his outing did include a brilliant first-time assist! [WATCH HERE]

  • Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool rumours continue, with ESPN reporting he will “decide” his future in the “next few weeks” – this is one to skip over at Anfield, it’s not happening

 

Something we’re reading

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Monday, July 17, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson rides a bicyle to a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp was bizarrely asked about an unlikely Jordan Henderson return after the win at Arsenal, and his bemusement spoke volumes.

The former captain’s name has been in the press since reports of his desire to return to the Premier League, and this long read from the Athletic’s Oliver Kay is interesting.

READ: The speed of Jordan Henderson’s disillusionment reflects how great his regret must be

It highlights his struggles – of which there is little sympathy for – and what potential moves he is open to, that includes a loan.

He is currently in the UK as the Saudi Pro League is in the midst of their winter break.

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Any excuse to relive Sunday’s win with any and all angles available is welcomed, which is why Chloe’s is one to watch. How about that away end!

Well, FA Cup action continues with Man United‘s visit to Wigan (8.15pm on ITV) , the League One side have the potential to do something very funny indeed!

Before that, though, keep an eye out for the fourth round draw, which is due to start around 7.50pm – we’ll be impressed if it’s on time! Any chance we can avoid a Premier League side?

