Young centre-back linked

It doesn’t appear to be a January window that will offer much movement this year, but one name has emerged as a possible target for Liverpool.

This Is Anfield understands that Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande has made his way onto the club’s radar, with Joel Matip‘s recent ACL injury leaving the manager short on options at the back.

The 20-year-old has already notched 38 senior appearances for the Portuguese side and has four international caps for Ivory Coast to his name, a tally he will add to at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

His performances at the tournament could cause his value to increase significantly in the not-too-distant future, but his involvement also makes any imminent deal unlikely.

Jarell Quansah‘s emergence this season as eased the burden on the Reds’ other defenders in recent months, but the manager will almost certainly be keen to reinforce that area of the pitch in upcoming windows.

Diomande only joined Sporting CP from Danish side Midtjylland for £10.7 million 12 months ago, but is already catching eyes with his impressive displays for club and country.

One to keep an eye on, that’s for sure!

3 things today: Olise clause & Henderson quits Saudi

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Michael Olise, but the hefty release clause in his contract means the club are keeping their cards close to their chest

Jordan Henderson has agreed to terminate his contract with Al-Ettifaq and looks set to make a swift return to Europe

Owen Beck could yet make a return to Scotland this month, but Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep his options open for the time being

Latest Liverpool FC news

We are continuing to collect apologies from referees this season, with the PGMOL chief admitting to another mistake against Arsenal

Three Man United supporters have been arrested for tragedy chanting outside Anfield ahead of last month’s goalless draw, refreshing to see action taken

Dominik Szoboszlai was still absent from Wednesday’s training, but there was space for a number of promising youngsters

Video of the day and match of the night

We spoke to Bruce Grobebelaar and asked him to choose the best Liverpool XI of players he has ever played with.

As you can imagine, it was quite the selection to choose from!

Our blue neighbours are back in action this evening as they take on Crystal Palace in their FA Cup replay, but the game won’t be shown on TV in the UK unfortunately.

Instead, you can get your football fix over on ITV4 as fellow financial cheats Nottingham Forest travel to Blackpool looking to book their place in the next round.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (GMT).